247Sports' Brandon Huffman outlooks UCLA’s 2022 signing day class on National Signing Day
National College Football Recruiting Editor at 247Sports Brandon Huffman joins Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth on Pac-12 This Morning to discuss the Bruins' 2022 signing class on National Signing Day.