247Sports' Brandon Huffman discusses Washington’s 2022 signing day class

National College Football Recruiting Editor at 247Sports Brandon Huffman joins Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth on Pac-12 This Morning to discuss Washington's top target this offseason, undecided top-ranked tackle Josh Conerly Jr. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

