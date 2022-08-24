247Sports’ bowl projections for each Big 12 team
The College Football season starts with week zero games this weekend. 247Sports’ Brad Crawford released his 2022 bowl projections for all 43 postseason games just in time for the kickoff of the new year.
Crawford believes this season will be a successful one for the Big 12 Conference. He has eights team qualifying for bowl eligibility. Up from the six teams who reached the six-win mark in 2021. Only Kansas and Texas Tech are projected to be on the outside looking in.
Some intriguing matchups are featured for Big 12 schools in 247Sports’ list of games.
Oklahoma is projected to take on former Big 12 rival Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl, last year’s Big 12 champion Baylor is believed to play Miami in the Cheeze-it Bowl and Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin are set to face off in the Texas Bowl.
Here is a complete look are where each of the Big 12 schools is projected to go bowling in 2022.
Armed Forces Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Iowa State
Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
First Responder Bowl: Cal vs. TCU
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Iowa vs. Kansas State
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Liberty Bowl: Florida vs. West Virginia
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Cheez-It Bowl: Miami vs. Baylor
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
Sugar Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma