247Sports’ bowl projections for each Big 12 team

The College Football season starts with week zero games this weekend. 247Sports’ Brad Crawford released his 2022 bowl projections for all 43 postseason games just in time for the kickoff of the new year.

Crawford believes this season will be a successful one for the Big 12 Conference. He has eights team qualifying for bowl eligibility. Up from the six teams who reached the six-win mark in 2021. Only Kansas and Texas Tech are projected to be on the outside looking in.

Some intriguing matchups are featured for Big 12 schools in 247Sports’ list of games.

Oklahoma is projected to take on former Big 12 rival Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl, last year’s Big 12 champion Baylor is believed to play Miami in the Cheeze-it Bowl and Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin are set to face off in the Texas Bowl.

Here is a complete look are where each of the Big 12 schools is projected to go bowling in 2022.

Armed Forces Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Iowa State

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

First Responder Bowl: Cal vs. TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Iowa vs. Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Bowl: Florida vs. West Virginia

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Cheez-It Bowl: Miami vs. Baylor

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Sugar Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire