Advertisement

247Sports believes two Notre Dame players at All-American game will have immediate impacts

Michael Chen
·1 min read

It’s a right of passes for some of the elite high school football players to compete one last time on a national stage in an all-star game, and Notre Dame has a few players competing in those.

Two of them, linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and running back Kedren Young have impressed scouts enough for them to believe they will have immediate impacts. 247Sports chose thirteen players who should make a splash right away, and they selected two Irish signees.

Viliamu-Asa “erased any doubts of athletic limitations as he displayed outstanding play speed and the ability to quickly key and diagnose,” wrote Cooper Petagna.

As for Young, Gabe Brooks described him as “one of the most ready-made running backs in the outgoing class.”

A ton of credit has to go to head coach Marcus Freeman, as during his tenure the Irish have seen a massive uptick in recruiting talent to South Bend. Viliamu-Asa and Young are just of few of those players who will start their Notre Dame career with high expectations.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire