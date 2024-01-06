247Sports believes two Notre Dame players at All-American game will have immediate impacts

It’s a right of passes for some of the elite high school football players to compete one last time on a national stage in an all-star game, and Notre Dame has a few players competing in those.

Two of them, linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and running back Kedren Young have impressed scouts enough for them to believe they will have immediate impacts. 247Sports chose thirteen players who should make a splash right away, and they selected two Irish signees.

Viliamu-Asa “erased any doubts of athletic limitations as he displayed outstanding play speed and the ability to quickly key and diagnose,” wrote Cooper Petagna.

ALL-AMERICAN BOWL: 13 prospects that are primed for immediate impact as a true freshman in CFB’s 2024 season. 🏈 ✍️: @Andrew_Ivins MORE: https://t.co/YfIgNq7DRA pic.twitter.com/W539C3noHo — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 6, 2024

As for Young, Gabe Brooks described him as “one of the most ready-made running backs in the outgoing class.”

A ton of credit has to go to head coach Marcus Freeman, as during his tenure the Irish have seen a massive uptick in recruiting talent to South Bend. Viliamu-Asa and Young are just of few of those players who will start their Notre Dame career with high expectations.

