247Sports Analyst Picks Oklahoma Sooners to finish second in Big 12

With the 2021 college football season underway with a small slate of games from week zero in the books and week one on the horizon, the time for a final slate of predictions will be coming down the pipe.

Most prognosticators have gone with the Oklahoma Sooners as their pick to win the Big 12 and some have the Sooners winning it all in the College Football Playoff. Bucking the trend, however, is Josh Pate of 247Sports who chose the Iowa State Cyclones to win the Big 12 over the Sooners.

Final conference championship picks pic.twitter.com/CX9Ga4CVDb — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) August 30, 2021

It’s not a huge reach as the Cyclones bring back one of the best coaches in college football and some talented players on both sides of the football. Led by Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, and Charlie Kolar, the Cyclones’ offense should once again be one of the best in the Big 12. Returning Will McDonald and Mike Rose on defense should help the Cyclones defense be competitive in the skilled Big 12.

The Sooners are the frontrunners and for the Cyclones to win the Big 12 championship, they’ll have to knock off arguably the most talented team in the conference.

There’s a reason the Sooners are expected to win their seventh straight Big 12 championship. They’re bringing back arguably the best quarterback in college football, one of the best wide receivers, and several of the best defensive players in college football.

It’ll be a tall task for the Cyclones to navigate a solid Big 12 schedule to end up in the Big 12 title game, let alone knock of the six-time defending Big 12 champions.

