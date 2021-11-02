247Sports analyst guesses where Notre Dame will be ranked in CFP

Tonight is the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings and many teams will be gauging where they stand after they find out where they are ranked. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and AP Poll are important but in this era of college football, the CFP rankings are king.

Many have projected where they expect teams to land later this evening and 247Sports Chris Hummer took his shot at what the rankings should look like. With Georgia, Michigan State, Alabama and Cincinnati all in the projected coveted Top-4 spots, many project that the Irish will be inside the Top-10 when they are announced.

.@chris_hummer dropped his @CFBPlayoff Rankings projection 👀 What will the committee do with MSU, Cincy, and Wake Forest tonight? pic.twitter.com/HsUMMyChUw — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 2, 2021

These rankings don’t really matter in the long run and are fun to look at, but it’s obviously the final set that means the most. Notre Dame is in solid footing but they’ll have to climb over other 1-loss teams and the Bearcats, who beat them earlier. It might be a little early to say this but it’s very possible that Notre Dame ends up on the outside looking after the regular season concludes.