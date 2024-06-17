247Sports ACC football final record predictions have Clemson finishing No. 3 in the ACC

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have a huge 2024 season coming up, a season that could define the future of the Tigers program.

College football changes in a big way this season with the start of the 12 team College Football Playoff. It’s a huge opportunity for many programs, including Clemson who is looking to make a return for the first time in years. The Tigers have a clear opportunity here, but need to make it through the ACC to take advantage.

According to 247Sports ACC football record projections for 2024, they don’t see Clemson taking advantage. Clemson finished No. 3 in these projections.

Wins: Appalachian State, North Carolina State, Stanford, at Wake Forest, Virginia, Louisville, at Virginia Tech, at Pittsburgh, The Citadel, South Carolina Losses: Georgia, at Florida State Clemson has two of the biggest games in the ACC next season. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta has set the stage for a huge Week 1 matchup between perennial powers in the ACC and SEC. The trip to Florida State in Week 5 will help define the conference championship race. Clemson projects to lose both, but it would not be a surprise if Dabo Swinney pulled out upsets. Watch out for NC State and at Virginia Tech.

It really comes down to the Tigers’ two biggest games of the season. Georgia is less important in my eyes, though a strong performance is needed. It’s about the game at Florida State.

Clemson needs to take revenge for last season’s loss at home, a game they should have won. If they do, the Tigers have an excellent chance to win the ACC.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire