247Sports’ 2023 SEC QB rankings extremely bearish on Gators’ starter

The 2023 season looks to be a tricky one for Florida football as the program transitions from a generational talent in quarterback Anthony Richardson to a pair of transfers looking to build their stock.

While the Gators had a superlative athletic talent under center last season, where the team really stood out in Billy Napier’s debut campaign with the Orange and Blue was on the offensive line and ground game. At one point in the season, Florida’s rushing attack was among the most fearsome in the nation.

Hopefully, the program can repeat that effort this fall because things are looking a bit thin under center for Napier and Co. The two major players for the starting quarterback role are former Wisconsin Badger Graham Mertz and former Ohio State Buckeye Jack Miller III — neither of whom has been particularly impressive during scrimmages and practices.

However, the heir-apparent to the QB1 designation is Mertz, who likely edges Miller on previous experience alone which includes 34 college games played. But this is not particularly good news for Florida either.

247Sports’ Jay Crawford recently ranked all 14 Southeastern Conference starting quarterbacks ahead of the upcoming campaign, placing Mertz dead last in the league behind Vanderbilt Commodore A.J. Swann. Here is what Crawford had to say about his decision.

Right now, the buy-in price is low on Graham Mertz among other SEC projected starting quarterbacks this summer. The question you have to ask yourself is this: Is that a result of Florida’s stock taking a nose dive under Billy Napier, who’s at 5.5 projected wins this season, or are the jeers primarily aimed at Mertz and some of the inconsistencies as a passer shown at Wisconsin during three seasons as the Badgers’ starter? Those at Florida aren’t nearly as worried about Mertz and production at the quarterback position as others seem to be because the Gators are going to rely on their offensive line and backfield to handle much of the load. At his best, Mertz could be a 20-touchdown guy. And that would mean Florida gets back to bowl season.

The Gators open up their 2023 schedule on the road against the Utah Utes on Aug. 31, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT set.

