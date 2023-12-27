24 Yankees predictions for 2024: A big trade, a brawl, and some blasts by Juan Soto

Having already whiffed in predicting Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be in the Yankees’ rotation, among other wrong free-agent guesses – well, let’s take a few more wild swings for 2024!

Among the few things we accurately predicted for 2023 was a turbulent May series at Toronto, Josh Donaldson’s second-half release and Derek Jeter’s first Old-Timer’s Day appearance.

Not exactly Nostradamus-type stuff, but, undaunted, let’s make 24 guesses at what 2024 might bring to the Bronx:

1. Happy New Year (for Jordan Montgomery)

The leftover confetti in Times Square is still swirling when the Yankees hear Jordan (Not In Our Postseason Rotation Plans) Montgomery has signed with the Boston Red Sox.

2. Pitching pivot

Having lost out on prime free agent starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Yankees’ pitching pivot begins with the signing of Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodriguez, with plans to add him to the rotation.

3. Hello again

As trade talks for Shane Bieber and Corbin Burnes stall, the Yanks sign Frankie Montas to a one-year deal.

4. Hello again, Part 2

A clubhouse favorite returns as lefty reliever Wandy Peralta arrives back on a two-year deal.

5. The talk of Tampa

Spring training's annual best-shape-of-my-career story centers on Giancarlo Stanton, whose new conditioning and revamped swing is the talk of camp.

6. Hey Red Sox, just asking...

Jul 17, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) is walked off the field by manager Alex Cora (13) after a fan threw an object at him during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Was there intent behind a fastball that dusts Alex Verdugo, or did that pitch just get away? That’s the talk after a March 13 exhibition game against Boston.

7. How's this for openers?

Opening Day at Houston, Gerrit Cole tosses six shutout innings, but the Astros win on Jose Altuve’s walk-off homer in the ninth. No one attempts to rip off his jersey.

8. Sour home debut

In the Yankees' home opener, Cody Bellinger belts two homers in a Toronto Blue Jays’ win, spoiling Juan Soto’s debut in pinstripes.

9. Let's talk, Captain says

A losing April record, with a last-place standing in the AL East, prompts the season’s first Aaron Judge-led players meeting.

10. Juan Soto's San Diego return

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto points toward his dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Back at San Diego, Juan Soto hits for the cycle as the Yankees complete a late May sweep of the Padres to climb over the .500 mark.

11. Ohtani has a Bronx moment

On a supercharged June 9 evening at Yankee Stadium, Judge blasts two homers off Yamamoto, but Shohei Ohtani launches three homers - two off Carlos Rodon - in a wild Dodgers win.

12. Hard feelings at Fenway

Benches clear in a June 16 game at Boston, when a few more pitches to a certain recent ex-Red Sox player come too close for comfort. Oddly, it’s the first time Aaron Boone is tossed from a game in 2024.

13. A bold trade in mid-June

Acting before the trade deadline, the Yankees send a trade package including surging minor league pitchers Chase Hampton and Will Warren to Cleveland for struggling right-hander Shane Bieber.

14. Jasson Dominguez takes center stage

On June 25, Jasson Dominguez returns to the lineup following last September's elbow surgery and takes over center field, with Judge now in right field and Soto mostly at DH for the injured Stanton.

16. Yankees' All-Star duo

Mar 30, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates with center fielder Aaron Judge (99) after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Limping into the All-Star break after losing five of six games at Tampa Bay and Baltimore, the Yankees send just Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe to the All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

17. A surprise bullpen spark

Sparked by Yariel Rodriguez now as their closer, the Yankees move into second place, five games behind Baltimore, after an Aug. 9-11 sweep of the world champion Texas Rangers.

18. Another sudden bullpen spark

June 4, 2023: Then-Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) reacts after striking out Detroit Tigers' Tyler Nevin.

Remember when the Yankees signed Liam Hendriks to that two-year deal? Well, he’s activated as a setup man during an Aug. 12-14 series at Chicago against his old team, the White Sox.

19. Bieber Fever

The surging Shane Bieber wins his fifth straight start on Aug. 22, going seven strong innings to defeat his old club, the Cleveland Guardians, at Yankee Stadium.

20. Encore, encore

Juan Soto’s late August wreckage during a three-game series at Washington, his original MLB home (8-for-11, 3 HR, 11 RBI), lifts the Yankees into a first-place tie.

21. Shades of Shane Spencer

New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones, center, listens during a meeting on the field before a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Called up from Triple-A, power-hitting prospect Spencer Jones begins a stunning September debut, finishing the month with nine homers and being added to the playoff roster.

22. For the Birds

In a critical Sept. 24-26 series at Yankee Stadium, the Orioles take two of three games and go on to win the AL East by a game over the Yanks.

23. Houston, who else?

Led by the usual suspects, old friend Joe Espada's Astros send the Yankees into another early winter with a wild-card sweep.

24. Juan and done

Juan Soto's rep, Scott Boras, seeks $700 million for his client in free agency.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees predictions and projections for 2024 season