24-year-old a priority for Flick, 16-G/A star wants to play for Barcelona next season

Barcelona signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid last season and the Portuguese international was quite impressive for them.

The Spanish giants plan to sign him permanently this summer, but they are unwilling to pay a premium. According to a report from the Spanish publication SPORT, the player does not intend to return to his parent club Atletico Madrid either. He does not want to play under Diego Simeone and the Argentine manager does not wish to include the player in his plans.

It will be interesting to see if both clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both. The report states that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has identified Felix as a priority target this summer. Barcelona hope that the player’s desire to play for them will help negotiate a reasonable fee this summer.

Felix is versatile enough to operate on the flanks as well as the centre forward. He could prove to be a vital player for the Spanish giants next season and they must do everything in their power to get the deal done. The Portuguese international scored 10 goals in all competitions last season and picked up six assists along the way.

More Stories / Latest News

24-year-old a priority for Flick, 16-G/A star wants to play for Barcelona next season

16 June 2024, 10:04

Barcelona to compete with Premier League trio for €50m-rated forward

16 June 2024, 9:12

Atletico Madrid willing to sell key star amid interest from Chelsea this summer

16 June 2024, 8:27

He is well settled at the Catalan club now and he will be hoping to build on his performances from last season. The 24-year-old has room for improvement and he could develop into a key player for Barcelona.

If the Spanish can sign for a reasonable price this summer, the move could look like a bargain in the long term. He was regarded as a world class prospect when he arrived at Atletico Madrid and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona can help him fulfil his potential.