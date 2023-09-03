24-year-old Bradenton man killed in I-75 crash that sent car into retention pond

A 24-year-old Bradenton man was killed when he lost control of his car on an exit ramp of Interstate 75 North on Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash happened at 1:48 a.m. Saturday at a northbound exit ramp for State Road 64 in Manatee County.

Troopers say the driver failed to negotiate a right turn, which caused his sedan to travel off of the interstate into a retention pond. The car became submerged in the pond.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The crash remained under investigation over the weekend.