24-year-old Barcelona forward entices West Ham United coach

Although the 2023-24 season did not bring any trophy to FC Barcelona, the Catalan club’s fans still had several aspects to celebrate. The most notable of these was the explosion of Lamine Yamal, who saw himself become an established starter in the first team and showcased his skills at the highest level in Spain and Europe.

Almost every Blaugrana faithful would have been happy to see this spectacular rise of Lamine Yamal, but if there is one person who might have a cause for resentment with this state of affairs it would be the Spanish forward Ferran Torres.

The former Manchester City man has seen his position in the starting eleven taken by the 16-year-old earlier, and now his place in the Spanish team has also been taken by Yamal. Furthermore, his place in the Barcelona squad can also be in danger, as the Catalans would be looking to sell most of their fringe players to mitigate their economic woes.

However, Torres was able to remind everyone of his talent in last night’s match between Spain and Albania, as he scored the only goal of the match with a perfectly timed run and a nice finish.

While this performance is unlikely to get him his place back in the Barcelona or Spanish national team, this will still help him improve his demand in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In fact, talkSPORT reports that the former Real Madrid and the current West Ham United coach, Julen Lopetegui, is a keen admirer of the Spanish forward, and is also looking for a competent attacker to reinforce his attacking line.

Despite being a fringe player, Barcelona will not be looking to part ways with him for cheap and would want to recoup most of the €55 million they paid for him to Manchester City back in 2021.