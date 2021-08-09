24-inch water main break in Hawaii Kai cuts service, closes Hanauma Bay and Koko Head Shooting Complex

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Aug. 9—Oahu residents from Kuliouou to Koko Head in Hawaii Kai were told to expect low water pressure Sunday—or no water serv ­ice at all—as Board of Water Supply crews worked to repair a 24-inch water main at 5952 Kalanianaole Highway in Kuliouou that ruptured over the weekend.

The 24-inch transmission main moves large quantities of water into East Honolulu, BWS said, and staff were making adjustments to provide water to customers outside of the immediate work area, where traffic delays were expected.

Customers in lower Hawaii Kai and Kalama Valley were told to expect water service to return slowly, but those in the Kamehame Ridge and Portlock areas remained without water, BWS said in a midday Sunday update.

At least one Kalama Valley resident told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser they remained without water serv ­ice as of 1 :30 p.m.

Roving water wagons have been dispatched to water outage areas ; make a request by calling 748-5000, ext. 1.

The water main break also closed the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve and Koko Head Shooting Complex, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced Sunday.

DPR added that the break might also affect water serv ­ice at other city park locations in Hawaii Kai.

Customers in affected areas were encouraged to conserve water and restrict use to essential needs only, such as cooking, drinking and personal sanitation.

Two Ewa-bound left lanes of Kalanianaole Highway will remain closed between Moomuku Place and East Halemaumau Street for the duration of the repairs, which were expected to continue into today.

Recommended Stories

  • More severe weather on the horizon for weary north-central US

    The hits just keep coming for the north-central United States as a stormy pattern persists for portions of the region. Daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have brought the North Central states damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and hail each day since last Thursday. Late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, severe thunderstorms unleashed damaging wind gusts across a more than 500-mile-long swath from the Texas Panhandle to eastern Nebraska. These storms also unloaded torrential

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • A couple created a treehouse RV by using a crane to lift their 7,000-pound trailer onto a platform 8 feet above the ground

    The couple told Insider they spent $7,000 to create a treehouse-like platform for their RV so they could live worry-free during Canada's flood season.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Woman, 26, mauled to death by black bear in Canada's third fatal attack

    Three lives have been taken by bears in three months in Western Canada, with experts saying it could be due to people going to the wild more.

  • Scientists unlock new secrets of frozen prehistoric cave lion cubs

    The cubs, found in eastern Siberia in 2017 and 2018, are some of the best-preserved specimens ever found from the prehistoric era.

  • Mount Etna roars into action

    Etna has been lighting up the night sky regularly with explosions, lava fountains and ash plumes, dazzling onlookers and waking up locals with its roars.The camera team filming the images said eruptions started at 1 a.m. and continued until 6.30 a.m. (0430GMT). Lava flowed down the side of the 3,300-meter-high mountain and black volcanic ash and rocks known as 'lapilli', some as big as a 2 euro coin, covered streets in nearby towns after the eruption.Etna, which is located above the Sicilian town of Catania, often erupts but rarely causes damage and is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions than any other volcano, with its first recorded observation going back to 425 B.C.Although the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk, residents do have to live with the ash showers.

  • ‘More and more dire’: Idaho salmon advocates rally for Snake River dam breaching

    Environmental activists say now is the time to act to save salmon and steelhead.

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • Watch this arsonist start a fire in Italy

    The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.

  • Flash flooding washes away city

    As a powerful thunderstorm blew through Omaha, Nebraska, on August 7, it caused severe flash flooding, which caused massive amounts of damage.

  • Pentagon urged to send helicopters to Greece wildfires

    Foreign relations committee chairman calls for ‘all measures necessary to support the people of Greece in their time of need’

  • Another heat wave will build over hard-hit British Columbia this week

    After a brief respite from the hot and dry conditions, British Columbia is set to roast under yet another heat wave this week. The impending heat will lead to another spell of dangerous wildfire conditions.

  • Two disturbances brewing in the Atlantic. Both could become tropical depressions this week

    Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.

  • Leaders, activists alarmed, not surprised by climate report

    The Paris agreement called for limiting temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — and ideally to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels. It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports — that we are in an emergency.

  • If You Live Here, Watch Out for Blister-Causing Bugs Falling from Trees

    There are few things more idyllic than taking a summer stroll through a local park or botanical garden, walking under the lush trees as leaves begin to drop, portending the approaching fall. However, residents of one area in the U.S. are returning home from those summer walks covered in more than just a light mist of sweat—they're coming back covered in bites and blisters, too. Read on to discover what's causing this sudden problem and what you can do to protect yourself.RELATED: If You Live Her

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • The California tourist town that’s running out of water: ‘It’s a shock’

    Lush Mendocino draws nearly 2m visitors a year. But drought is threatening to sink its key industry The coastline and the town of Mendocino, California. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian On many mornings, the village of Mendocino vanishes into a thick white fog that covers its seaside cliffs, redwood trees and quaint Victorian houses. Carved into California’s northern coast, the historic hamlet’s rugged beaches, scenic hikes, charming bed-and-breakfasts and boutique galleries draw in 1.8m vi

  • ‘Completely unacceptable': Stay out of the sea warning issued after sewage leak on Kent coast

    Southern Water said it expected the impact of the incident to last for up to 48 hours.