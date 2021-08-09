24-inch water main break in Hawaii Kai cuts service, closes Hanauma Bay and Koko Head Shooting Complex

Aug. 9—Oahu residents from Kuliouou to Koko Head in Hawaii Kai were told to expect low water pressure Sunday—or no water serv ­ice at all—as Board of Water Supply crews worked to repair a 24-inch water main at 5952 Kalanianaole Highway in Kuliouou that ruptured over the weekend.

The 24-inch transmission main moves large quantities of water into East Honolulu, BWS said, and staff were making adjustments to provide water to customers outside of the immediate work area, where traffic delays were expected.

Customers in lower Hawaii Kai and Kalama Valley were told to expect water service to return slowly, but those in the Kamehame Ridge and Portlock areas remained without water, BWS said in a midday Sunday update.

At least one Kalama Valley resident told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser they remained without water serv ­ice as of 1 :30 p.m.

Roving water wagons have been dispatched to water outage areas ; make a request by calling 748-5000, ext. 1.

The water main break also closed the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve and Koko Head Shooting Complex, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced Sunday.

DPR added that the break might also affect water serv ­ice at other city park locations in Hawaii Kai.

Customers in affected areas were encouraged to conserve water and restrict use to essential needs only, such as cooking, drinking and personal sanitation.

Two Ewa-bound left lanes of Kalanianaole Highway will remain closed between Moomuku Place and East Halemaumau Street for the duration of the repairs, which were expected to continue into today.