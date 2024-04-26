24-hour whirlwind: Tyler Guyton’s surreal first day as a Dallas Cowboy.

A whirlwind 24 hours turned into a surreal experience for Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick Tyler Guyton.

After he was selected 29th overall in 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday by his favorite team and being charged with replacing his idol Tyron Smith at left tackle, he boarded a private jet with close friends and family for a short trip from his home in Manor outside of Austin to the Star in Frisco.

A roughly three-hour drive by car took less than 45 minutes in the air.

Guyton and his family deplaned and boarded the Cowboys bus for a stop at the merchandising plant to watch his No. 60 jersey being made, then headed to the team headquarters for a tour of facility and a late afternoon press conference.

He was added to the Cowboys offensive group chat with quarterback Dak Prescott and saw that his locker will be between Pro Bowl guards Zach Martin and Tyler Smith.

His dad, a die-hard Cowboys fan adorned in a No. 23 jersey. His mom, his childhood best friend, his brother and a former college teammate from his time at TCU joined him on the memorable day. All were given new Guyton jersey’s and were awed by the experience.

“Man, first of all, you’re a baller,” Guyton said to owner Jerry Jones. “You sent the private jet. I’ve never been on a private jet before, so that was definitely an experience. It was extremely nice. I’d love to do it again. Also, seeing my jersey made. I put it on and I’m not going to take it off, either is my family. That should tell you all you need to know. We’re going to wear this until we can’t any more.”

“Being here is life changing, a dream come true,” Guyton added. “Honestly, I wanted to put the star on my helmet for since I was since I (started) playing football. It was always a lifelong dream for me and that was trying to be here. I can’t even put into words how excited I am.”

This fantasy turned reality was born out of years of hard work from Guyton and months of homework from the Cowboys, who fell in love with his elite athleticism and enormous potential to be a special player.

At 6-foot-7, Guyton is a mountain of a man who mainly played basketball growing up because he came from a basketball family. His father, Alvin, played basketball in college at Midwestern State.

Guyton played defensive end in his only year of high school football as senior, earning just one scholarship offer: to TCU.

He transitioned to the offensive line in college while also taking a few snaps at H-back.

He transferred to Oklahoma in 2022 after TCU coach Gary Patterson and his staff were fired. That’s when his career as an offensive tackle took off.

Guyton made 14 starts in two seasons and allowed just two sacks, none in 2023 on 355 pass blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Guyton jokingly compared his basketball abilities to NBA superstar LeBron James and believes the sport has helped him as an offensive lineman.

“I‘d definitely say my feet translated over to football,” Guyton said. “I think I have some quick feet. Got to have quick feet to stay up with quick players. The defensive ends are the most athletic players in the field. They’re very skilled at what they do. Being big and being a dancing bear and have a quick feet definitely helps you stay in front on them.

The inexperience at the position is evident at times, especially in run blocking. But Guyton has shown elite pass blocking potential and should only get better as a tackle over time.

Vice president of player personnel Will McClay said the Cowboys initially started looking at Guyton during the 2023 season and started taking note of his athletic ability.

“We went to the Senior Bowl and got to see more,” McClay said. “Then we visited with him more to find out what he was all about. There’s a little nasty to him. Sure, they’ve all got to grow and learn, but playing at Oklahoma with that coach and what he’s learned. And then spending time talking to the coach over time and finding more out about the kid. You feel really comfortable about that, and the athleticism and all that stuff is there.”

It’s the size and athleticism that stood out for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. When offensive line coach Mike Solari worked with him and talked to his coaches at Oklahoma, the Cowboys brass confirmed what it had thought.

“The first you look at is the length. He is 6-7, and he has great feet,’ McCarthy said. I think there’s a lot to it, but gosh you have to be so excited about his athletic ability. You can see it in his footwork, and that was evident from day one.

“He’s got a tremendous ceiling. To me, if that doesn’t excite you to coach, then you need to do something else.I think, as a coach, we’re excited about all the promise that he has in front of him. Fourteen starts is a positive. I think it’s important for us to look at the potential. He’ll be a great fit. This young man has a very high ceiling.”

Jerry Jones called Guyton “a sexy pick” because of his long arms and basketball-type fluidness and the ability to shuffle his feet.

But he also fell in love with Guyton’s family and their background as long-time Cowboys fans.

Guyton’s dad Alvin laid down on the field and kissed the Star when they came to a game last season. He did the same at the Ford Center practice facility on Friday.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a player as emotionally proud to be here,” Jones said. “Those are bonuses. So that’s a major plus. The Cowboys had been great to several people on top of what the Cowboys can do for you. He’s understands this opportunity. He can change everybody’s life here. That’s not smoke. He really can. But it’s going to have a big serious intent and focus to get it done. But with his skill, if he wants i that bad then this exciting.”

A whirlwind day and a surreal experience, now the job begins.