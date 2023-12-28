The 24 hottest hotel openings of 2024

The Red Sea is trending – check into the new Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve (Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

New year, new stays. Whether you’re seeking a beachy escape in far-flung climes or a swish glassy tower in a thrilling city, an exciting crop of openings next year will satiate your inner hotel geek.

There are dozens of fresh accommodation options hitting the scene over the next 12 months, but we’ve stuck to a tight edit below, showcasing the top 24 that will redefine standards in terms of style, location or vibe.

Consider this your essential 2024 check-in list…

Janu, Tokyo, Japan

Soothing tones feature in the new Janu in Tokyo (Janu)

The launch of luxe hotel group Aman’s little sister brand, Janu, has been a long time coming – it was due to open in 2023 – but from all we’ve seen the Tokyo debut will have been worth the wait. Architect-designer Jean-Michel Gathy has styled an urban oasis with a distinctly vibrant spin in new lifestyle hub Azabudai Hills, with rooms overlooking Tokyo Tower and one of the capital’s largest spas. When it opens in March 2024, it’ll be within steps of landscaped park space, too – perhaps the most coveted rarity of all in this skyscraper-thronged city.

Royal Mansour Casablanca, Morocco

The original Royal Mansour in Marrakech (Royal Mansour)

Among all the lavish hotels in Marrakech, none can rival the opulent Royal Mansour: commissioned by the Moroccan king, crafted by 1,500 artisans and dripping at every turn in Moorish glamour. Early next year a second location will open in Casablanca, in an 1950s Art Deco landmark that’s undergone five years of renovation. In contrast to the original’s discrete riad-style set up that reflects the medina of Marrakech, expect opulent ballrooms, social restaurants and plenty of mid-century flair befitting of the Morocco's largest city.

Six Senses London

The new Six Senses will open at the former Whiteleys site in Bayswater (Six Senses)

In 2023 our capital welcomed the The Peninsula at Hyde Park Corner and Raffles at the OWO – and, come summer 2024, Six Senses is taking over its own London icon at the former site of Whiteleys shopping centre in Bayswater. As you’d expect from the rapidly expanding wellness-focused brand, there’s set to be a ravishing spa space, complete with rambling fitness area, 20m indoor pool and a relaxation lounge. In a uniquely London twist, design is inspired by a retro Underground station.

The StandardX Melbourne, Australia

Inside the new StandardX Melbourne, sibling to the stylish Standard hotels (The StandardX)

Fan of the chic Standard hotels? Head Down Under to the first branch of StandardX – the new ‘rebellious’ sibling brand that promises minimalist rooms, zingy cultural programming and loads of trailblazing X-factor. In cool Fitzroy, the 125-room space will have columns wrapped in macramé by local artist Sarah Smalltown, a rooftop restaurant and a loft-style lobby with fireplace. Once the ribbon is cut on Melbourne, keep eyes peeled for other branches of StandardX to pop up in the likes of Bangkok, Brooklyn and East Austin too.

Soneva Secret, Maldives

The Maldives' first floating villa, at Soneva Secret (Soneva Secret)

Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani are two of the Maldives’ most iconic resorts – so the announcement that this ultra-exclusive new private island is joining the Soneva stable has fans pretty excited. There will be just 14 spacious villas to hire, some with multiple stories and waterslides – as well as roofs that slide away to let you stargaze from bed. But arguably the biggest draw (aside from the private chefs and famously attentive Soneva butler service) is the Castaway Villa: the Maldives’ very first floating villa, accessible only by sea.

SHA Mexico, Quintana Roo, Mexico

The Mexican outpost of SHA opens in January 2024 (SHA Mexico)

For the wellness set, the news that legendary medispa SHA is branching out from its home base in Spain to Mexico’s Riviera Maya this January is major. Whether you’re seeking an intensive detox, a preventative ageing programme or stress management to better juggle a demanding role, just like in Alicante original you’ll be able do it with a signature SHA stable of expert clinicians on hand. What's different, of course, is the warm tropical setting of the Mexican coast. The hardest decision will be whether to start your day with a dip in the hotel infinity pool, overlooking the rolling landscapes – or with a plunge right into the warm Caribbean Sea.

Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Saudi Arabia

Adventure thrills combine with resort chills at Nujuma (Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

For the ‘I was there first’ brigade, nowhere in early 2024 is looking more exciting than Saudi Arabia’s just-launched regenerative Red Sea project – combining untouched islands and beaches with wild canyons and cultural sights. One of the very first hotels to open in the region, Nujuma is set across a cluster of private islands among swathes of turquoise sea rich in marine life. The 63 villas will let you unwind in privacy before you strike out to scuba dive in the local blue holes or explore the rugged desert interior.

Gundari, Folegandros, Greece

The entrance to Gundari on Folegandros (Gundari)

Gundari, on the sleepy island of Folegandros, proposes something much more spectacular than a run-of-the-mill beach resort. Opening in May, its setting is on wild clifftops above the Aegean Sea, wrapped in 80 acres of rugged nature. It’s the first five-star hotel on the island, with just 25 suites, a couple of villas and a spa employing ancient Greek rituals in therapeutic treatments. Food has been designed by Michelin-starred chef Lefteris Lazarou, while a swim-up cocktail bar awaits after a morning of sailing or hiking.

SeaSea, New South Wales

Crescent Head is a popular surf spot in New South Wales (Alexandra Adoncello)

If you’re dreaming of road-tripping along the Australian east coast in summer 2024, your essential stop-off will be this just-opened 24-room hotel in renowned surf spot Crescent Head. Channelling 70s vibes with eclectic art, leather chairs and wood-panelled walls, its good looks will be matched by a deep links to the location – for example, an onsite surfboard rental service. Throw in chef events and a chic souvenir shop reflecting the locale between Sydney and Brisbane, and you might find yourself wanting to bed in for the long-haul.

Hôtel du Couvent, Nice, France

Hôtel du Couvent opens in Nice this summer (Hôtel du Couvent)

From the name behind Les Rouches Rouges on the Côte d’Azur and Le Pigalle in Paris, this summer opening is set to bring chic high-end style to a 17th-century convent in the old town of Nice. Unique USPs include Roman-inspired thermal baths, a resident herbalist and a tranquil garden. It should be the ideal place to catch your breath after a day exploring Nice’s historic tangle of streets and sweeping pebbled beachfront.

Kotiyagala Resort, Yala National Park, Sri Lanka

Raised walkways hover above foliage at Kotiyagala (Kotiyagala)

Opening in March, this seven-acre resort serves up not only private swimming pools and luxe seclusion but superb access to Sri Lanka’s finest wildlife sanctuary, Yala National Park. An elevated design – including raised pathways for guests to tread – will ensure that existing jungle foliage and wildlife is preserved. And, don’t be surprised if the safari comes to you, as leopards, crocodiles and sloths are known to roam near the grounds.

Hotel Casa Lucía, Buenos Aires, Argentina

It'll be all glamour at Hotel Casa Lucía in Buenos Aires (Hotel Casa Lucía)

Set in the 19th-century Edifico Nicolás Mihanovich building overlooking Río de la Plata, when it launches this winter Hotel Casa Lucía will ooze old-world romance with its soaring palm trees, soft lighting and pared-back furnishings. Many of the rooms come with balconies featuring outdoor showers and sun loungers – plus views across the Argentine capital – while a buzzy bar will have more than 400 local wines to sip to the sound of city DJs.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

The view from the new Anantara Mina Al Arab (Anantara Mina Al Arab)

In stark contrast to glitzy skyscraper-packed Dubai, neighbouring Ras Al Khaimah trades on its ace natural scenery, with deserts, powdery beaches and gleaming Arabian Gulf waters. This new resort, coddled in mangroves, shows off the first overwater villas in the emirate – each one complete with its own private butler and chef. Borrow a kayak and paddle around the unique watery ecosystem, home to turtles, flamingos and dugongs.

Dunas de Formentera, Formentera, Spain

Escape to the Spanish islands and the new Dunas de Formentera (Dunas de Formentera)

Timeless, elegant, low-key – the work of designer Antonio Obrador, who’s also behind Cap Rocat in Mallorca, takes on a distinctly Formentera spin with this May opening on the dunes of Mijorn Beach. The clutch of 44 rooms will come with direct sea access and an infinity pool. And what other luxuries do you really need on this sun-soaked island of simple pleasures?

Hofdi Lodge, Iceland

Hofdi Lodge will draw adventurers to the wild north coast of Iceland (Hofdi Lodge)

With new direct flights to the nearby city Akureyri, the remote north coast of Iceland is more accessible than ever before. Opening at the tail end of 2024, Hofdi Lodge will be a 40-room luxe adventure pad perched on cliffs on dramatic Eyjafjörður, one of the longest fjords in Iceland. The build’s primarily been driven by roaring demand for the local skiing – the season runs March to June – but other activities will be on tap too including snowmobiling, husky-sledding, kayaking and hiking.

Waldorf Astoria Platte Island, Seychelles

An aerial view of the new Waldorf Astoria Platte in the Seychelles (Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island)

It’s not all that often a new private island hotel opens in the Seychelles. But in a pristine atoll where turtles, whale sharks, rays and fish flit among coral reefs, from early next year former castaway isle Platte will house the brand new Waldorf Astoria. Fifty seafront villas – the largest of which will feature five bedrooms – will be sensitively suspended between the blue seas and lush local foliage to ensure minimal environmental impact.

Silversands Beach House, Grenada

Silversands part two: the Beach House at Portici (Silversands Beach House)

A hotly anticipated sequel to the original Silversands Grenada on Grand Anse Beach, this intimate new hideaway is set on a stone bluff above azure-lapped south coast strands Portici. There will be just 28 rooms, and a distinctly personal, homely vibe. Spend days by the infinity pool, overlooking the shifting blues of the Caribbean Sea, then take to the onsite spa for a muscle-melting massage.

Voaara, Madagascar

Coddled in foliage, Voaara puts Madagascan scenery and wildlife on show (Voaara)

Promising barefoot luxury in the Indian Ocean wilds of Madagascar, Voaara will set a new standard on the island of Sainte-Marie – an unspoiled paradise with a population of just 30,000. With eight initial bungalows opening in March, the resort employs rustic materials in its understated design, putting focus instead on the sublime scenes at hand: exceptional white-sand beaches and wildlife, from humpback whales to darting lemurs. It’s a feel-good stay in more ways than one, as a portion of profits from the hotel will go towards supporting local schools and other causes.

91 Athens Riviera, Athens, Greece

New glamping stay 91 Athens Riviera (91 Athens Riviera)

Opening in summer, this new city stay from Greek resort brand Domes approaches things differently – fusing a private members’ club with high-end glamping. The 30 spacious 'tents' will come with their own private plunge pools, and onsite facilities will range from bars to tennis courts. Consider it a new way to get under the skin of the Greek capital, beyond the typical Acropolis tour.

The Vineta, Florida, USA

The revamped pool at soon-to-open The Vineta (The Vineta)

Fittingly for the first American opening by Oetker Collection – the group behind stalwarts like The Lanesborough in London and Le Bristol in Paris – the Vineta will be set in a grand old pile. The retro-atmospheric Mediterranean Revival building was constructed in the 1920s, and was home to the landmark Chesterfield hotel before receiving this major facelift. The overhaul by Parisian designer Tino Zervudachi includes cosy bar spaces, a courtyard of flowering vines and palms, and a poolside restaurant.

Beaumier Hôtel Grand Belvédère, Switzerland

Cosy interiors in the Beaumier Hôtel Grand Belvédère (Beaumier Hôtel Grand Belvédère)

Masters of the sleek ski stay – this is the group behind Le Val Thorens and L’Alpaga – Beaumier is branching out this year with its first two hotels outside of France. First, Beaumier Hotel Petunia opens in Ibiza this spring, and then, on June 1, Beaumier Hôtel Grand Belvédère arrives in the Swiss alpine village of Wengen. Set within a private forest, the hotel will blend Bernese Oberland artisan style with the brand’s signature cool. There will be a spa, indoor-outdoor infinity pool and skiing on tap – plus contemporary takes on Swiss cuisine and DJ-pumped live music.

Château de la Commaraine, Burgundy, France

A suite at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa - the sister hotel to upcoming Château de la Commaraine (Château de la Commaraine)

Burgundy’s finally get a much-needed influx of chic new hotels – first, COMO Le Montrachet in Puligny-Montrachet, then Maison 1896 in Beaune and next Château de la Commaraine, opening in Pommard in late 2024. A castle dating from the Middle Ages is getting a full revamp from the team behind the lauded Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in Champillon; and if the original location is anything to go by, it’s going to be first-rate. As well as 37 rooms, two restaurants, a spa and an outdoor pool, there will be an onsite winery – a no-brainer given the location in a celebrated wine commune.

Amyth of Nicosia, Cyprus

Get a cultural experience at Amyth of Nicosia (Amyth of Nicosia)

While many holidaymakers associate Cyprus with fly-and-flop beach resorts strewn along the coast, the divided capital of Nicosia is an entirely different, highly cultural, proposition. Locals sip Turkish coffees in sun-dappled squares, medieval mosque minarets soar into the sky and 16th-century Venetian walls are lined in parkland. In the heart of the old city, Thanos Hotels will soon open this seven-suite villa hotel with centuries-old retained details, including original tiled floors and frescoed ceilings.

