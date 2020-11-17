24 drivers eligible to run 2021 Busch Clash at Daytona

There are 24 drivers who can compete in the 2021 Busch Clash on the Daytona International Speedway road course under new eligibility criteria announced this morning.

The eligibility requirements include: 2020 Busch Pole Award winners; past Busch Clash winners, Daytona 500 race winners, and Daytona 500 pole winners who ran full time in 2020; 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers; 2020 NASCAR Cup Series race winners; and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series stage winners.

Next year’s Clash, scheduled to run under the lights on Tuesday, Feb. 9, will be the first held on a 14-turn, 3.61-mile layout that made its NASCAR debut this past August.

Chase Elliott won the layout’s inaugural Cup Series race on the way to his first series championship.

The full list of eligible drivers are:

In a race held on the 2.5-mile oval at Daytona, there were 18 drivers in the 2020 Busch Clash, which was won by Erik Jones. He will return to the 2021 race in his new ride at Richard Petty Motorsports.

