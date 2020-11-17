24 drivers eligible for 2021 Clash on Daytona road course

It didn’t take much for a driver to be eligible for the 2021 Busch Clash.

Twenty four of the 32 drivers who attempted to run a full schedule in the Cup Series in 2020 are eligible for the annual season-opening exhibition event. The race, which was a demolition derby on the Daytona oval last year, will be run for the first time on the Daytona road course in 2021.

Drivers who won a pole in 2020, previously won a Busch Clash, previously won a Daytona 500, previously won a Daytona 500 pole, made the playoffs in 2020, won a race in 2020 or simply won a stage in 2020 are eligible for the race.

That criteria includes both Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson, two drivers who aren’t racing in NASCAR in 2021. It also includes Ty Dillon and Matt Kenseth. Neither of those two drivers currently have a ride in 2021. So the field will likely be around 20 drivers in February.

Here are the 22 drivers who will be eligible for the race that will be competing in 2021. The race will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9 ahead of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Aric Almirola

Ryan Blaney

Alex Bowman

Chris Buescher

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Cole Custer

Matt DiBenedetto

Austin Dillon

Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin

Kevin Harvick

Erik Jones

Brad Keselowski

Joey Logano

Ryan Newman

Tyler Reddick

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

Erik Jones won the Clash in 2019. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

