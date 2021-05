24 Bills players will face their former team in 2021

The Bills currently have a training camp roster that’s pushing 90 players. By the time the regular season rolls around, the Bills won’t be carrying that many guys.

Still, the NFL recently released the Bills’ upcoming schedule and in it we have some matchups that will be very interesting for some of their current players. That’s because a set of 24 of them are facing a former team they’ve played for.

And yes, the Carolina Panthers make an appearance..

Here’s a rundown of those players:

Former Houston Texans players

Texans running back Taiwan Jones (Gannett photo)

RB Taiwan Jones

LB Tyrell Adams

Former New England Patriots players

Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jamil Douglas

TE Jacob Hollister

OL Jordan Devey

Former New Orleans Saints players

Emmanuel Sanders #17 of the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Jake Kumerow

LB AJ Klein

Former Miami Dolphins players

Dolphins running back Matt Breida. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jamil Douglas

RB Matt Breida

Former Indianapolis Colts players

Colts defensive end Jerry Hughes. Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

DE Jerry Hughes

DE Mario Addison

Former Kansas City Chiefs players

Chiefs center Mitch Morse. Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

OL Mitch Morse

OL Jordan Devey

Former Jacksonville Jaguars players

Joe Giles-Harris #43 of the Jaguars. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

LB Joe Giles-Harris

Former Pittsburgh Steelers players

Steelers outside linebacker Tyler Matakevich. Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

LB Tyler Matakevich

WR Emmanuel Sanders

Former Atlanta Falcons players

Falcons defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DL Justin Zimmer

WR Brandon Powerll

Former Tennessee Titans players

Titans offensive guard Jamil Douglas, Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jamil Douglas

Former Football Team players

Washington linebacker Mario Addison. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

DE Mario Addison

DT Treyvon Hester

Former Carolina Panthers players

Story continues

Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler, Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

DT Star Lotulelei

DE Mario Addison

DT Vernon Butler

DE Efe Obada

OL Daryl Williams

LB Andre Smith

DE Bryan Cox Jr.

1

1