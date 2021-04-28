24 biggest NY Jets draft misses of all time | NFL Draft History

Christian Hackenberg Jets 2017

For every Darrelle Revis, there’s a Christian Hackenberg.

Here are the misses for the Jets in the NFL Draft.

(For reference, we defined a “miss” as a player drafted in the earlier rounds who didn’t work out or live up to draft expectations).

LB Jachai Polite (No. 68 pick, 2019)

Polite started out as a first-round prospect. Then, the “character issues” caught up to him. He slid all the way to the third round, where the Jets took him. He totaled five tackles and $100,000 in fines during the preseason and was cut on Sept. 1, 2019. He’s played in only 11 NFL games, none with the Jets.

WR ArDarius Stewart (No. 79 pick, 2017)

Stewart ended up with only four more catches with the Jets (six) than he had games missed for suspension (two). He was cut after his suspension to begin the 2018 season and never played in the NFL again, though he’s since found a home in Winnipeg with the Blue Bombers of the CFL.

QB Christian Hackenberg (No. 51 pick, 2016)

Hackenberg’s selection in the second round was a reach when it happened. It didn’t help the Jets’ case that he entered a four-team QB race that training camp, developed confidence issues, and ultimately never played an NFL snap. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he’s one of 11 of the 1,303 players drafted in the first or second round since 2000 to never play a single NFL snap.

LB Lorenzo Mauldin (No. 82 pick, 2015)

Mauldin’s Jets career was a series of unfortunate events. He lost consciousness during a game his rookie season, played only 11 games his second season, missed all of 2017 with a back injury, and was cut in 2018. He’s played for the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats since 2019.

TE Jace Amaro (No. 49 pick, 2014)

TE Jace Amaro (No. 49 pick, 2014)

Amaro was buoyed by the Big 12 stats bump (1,352 receiving yards in his final year at Texas Tech), which in part led to the Jets taking him at No. 49 in 2014. He did catch two touchdowns as a rookie, but missed all of 2015, at which point he was cut, playing in only three more NFL games for the Titans in 2016.

CB Dee Milliner (No. 9 pick, 2013)

A first-rounder is supposed to be a long-term starter. Millner was that as a rookie, starting 12 games with three interceptions, but he played only eight more NFL games after the 2013 season. His sharp decline from future star to out of the league was mostly caused by a series of injuries, including a torn Achilles in 2014.

WR Stephen Hill (No. 43 pick, 2012)

Hill is 6-foot-5 and ran a 4.36 40 at the 2012 combine, so it’s easy to see why he climbed all the way to the second round. He did catch four touchdowns in 23 games with New York, but nagging injuries and eventually a torn ACL ended a promising NFL career.

DE Vernon Gholston (No. 6 pick, 2008)

Gholston was a combine darling who was expected to be a ready-made star as the No. 6 pick in the 2008 draft. Instead, he started only five games in his three NFL seasons and never recorded a sack. Any list of the least productive top-10 picks has to include Gholston.

LB Anthony Schlegel (No. 76 pick, 2006)

Schlegel’s NFL career amounted to only 17 games (four with the Jets), but he recouped some glory when, in 2014 as an Ohio State assistant coach, he form tackled a fan who ran on the field and went rightfully viral.

OTHER PAST MISSES

DE Dorian Boose (No. 56 pick, 1998)

DT Rick Terry (No. 31 pick, 1997)

WR Alex Van Dyke (No. 31 pick, 1996)

WR Ryan Yarborough (No. 41 pick, 1994)

DT Lou Benfatti (No. 94 pick, 1994)

DE Coleman Rudolph (No. 36 pick, 1993)

QB Browning Nagle (No. 34 pick, 1991)

WR Reggie Rembert (No. 28 pick, 1990)

LB Onzy Elam (No. 75 pick, 1987)

LB Tim Crawford (No. 70 pick, 1986)

CB Donnie Elder (No. 67 pick, 1985)

DE Ron Faurot (No.15 pick, 1984)

TE Glenn Dennison (No.39 pick, 1984)

WR Ralph Clayton (No. 47 pick, 1980)

DT Tank Marshall (No. 72 pick, 1977)