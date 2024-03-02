24 in '24: Cincinnati Bearcats to know as spring football starts Monday

As the University of Cincinnati's new athletic performance center/practice facility continues to rise from the earth Scott Satterfield's second Bearcat football team begins spring work Monday, March 4.

In addition to those returning from last year's 3-9 squad, the Bearcat recruiting department and coaches brought in 17 new transfer players to go along with 10 early enrollees from high school.

While starting spots will be earned between now and late August with plenty of notable Bearcats emerging, this is a look at 24 UC players to know as the '24 campaign begins with spring ball.

24 'Cats to watch in '24 (in alphabetical order)

Cincinnati Bearcat transfers Kye Stokes (left) and Jared Bartlett meet the press in Fifth Third Arena last month.

1. Linebacker Jared Bartlett

Bartlett is 6-foot-2, 238 pounds and played in 50 games with 26 starts at West Virginia. He led the Mountaineers in sacks with 4.5 and has six TFL (tackles for loss) among his total of 50 for the season.

"It takes a lot to be successful in this conference," Bartlett said. "My decision to come here ultimately was about me wanting to make this team better and giving myself an opportunity to shine at another level. The coaches took a chance on me and I'm going to try my absolute hardest to make them right."

2. Tight end Joey Beljian

A knee injury ended the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder's season a year ago, otherwise he may have been UC's starting tight end. Beljian began as a walk-on at Western Kentucky and eventually caught 29 passes for 282 yards and 10 touchdowns. He won the Burlsworth Trophy in 2021 for players that began as walk-ons. UC's recruiting staff has ties to Western Kentucky and their productive offense under Tyson Helton, a former Bearcat assistant.

3. Defensive back Derrick Canteen

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Canteen had 43 tackles at Virginia Tech last season and previously was All-Sun Belt and a Freshman All-American at Georgia Southern.

Canteen who can play corner or safety, was swayed by UC defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs.

"He's coached some of the best of the best," Canteen said. "When he speaks, you respect it, you have to. I've been coached by some good coaches and coaches with passion and things like that. He was a big, big reason why I came to Cincinnati. He's the reason I have the confidence in my season and the team's season."

4. Mikah Coleman

From the Columbus area, the 6-foot-4, 253-pound defensive end led Eastern Michigan in sacks (4.5) and TFL (6.5).

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) is back to fight off double teams as UC begins 2024 spring practice Monday.

5. Dontay Corleone

Perhaps you've heard of "The Godfather," the 6-foot-2, 318-pound human wall on the defensive line who typically is double-teamed? Corleone is part of the advisory group that huddles with Satterfield and company to approve incoming Bearcats. Corleone was All-Big 12 and Second Team AP last season and was the highest-rated defensive player by Pro Football Focus in 2022.

6. Jack Dingle

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Dingle is the son of former Bearcat captain (191-1993) Nate Dingle and poised to be a leader himself at linebacker.

He had 54 tackles, five TFL, a quarterback sack and a pair of fumble recoveries as a redshirt sophomore middle linebacker.

7. Brady Drogosh

Redshirted last season, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback had some of the more impressive plays in last season's spring game. He's since benefited from performance coach Niko Palazeti's off-season regimen.

Drogosh is a former Michigan Mr. Football, the No. 1 quarterback in the state and was a four-star prospect. In the Satterfield dual-threat system, he's much faster than you would expect.

8. Gavin Gerhardt

One of UC's captains, the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder from Xenia has been a mainstay at center the past two seasons. He's also part of UC's advisory panel.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (8) led the team in receptions last year.

9. Xzavier Henderson

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Floridian was a favorite target of Emory Jones Jr. last year leading the team with 58 catches for 782 yards on his way to Big 12 honorable mention. The wide receiver room is a highlight, but No. 8 has had respectable numbers here and previously for the Florida Gators.

10. Barry Jackson Jr.

From his spring game exploits to his first catch, a 65-yard touchdown from Brady Lichtenberg vs. Eastern Kentucky, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Jackson has been explosive. The four-star recruit from Georgia has a year's seasoning and should be a factor.

11. Luke Kandra

The 6-foot-4, 314-pound Kandra was a Third Team AP All-American guard in addition to making Walter Camp Second-Team and First Team All-Big 12 by AP voters. Pro Football Focus ranked the former Elder Panther the third-best Power Five guard.

UC Bearcat football players (from left) Luke Kandra, Corey Kiner and Gavin Gerhardt talk about rebooting the Bearcats for 2024.

12. Corey Kiner

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound former Ohio Mr. Football is UC's 20th rusher to reach 1,000 yards with his 1,047-yard season in 2023.

13. Josh Minkins

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Minkins brings preferred safety size and a connection to Satterfield from his time at Louisville. He had 17 starts at Louisville.

14. Eric Phillips

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end from Colerain brings added experience to the defense up front along with his former high school teammate Corleone. He has 62 tackles, five sacks and 13.5 TFL in his career with most of that in the past two seasons.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Evan Prater (3) scores on a two-point conversion vs. Baylor last season. Prater has impressed the UC staff by switching positions and adopting a team-first mentality.

15. Evan Prater

Also a former Ohio Mr. Football, the 6-foot-4, 208-pound former quarterback has impressed the staff with his willingness to switch to wide receiver and his team-first mentality. He had 12 catches for 114 yards last season and has had a year to hone his skills in the catching game.

16. Evan Pryor

Pryor, at 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, the running back played in four games for Ohio State last season. He is a former four-star recruit from North Carolina with three years of eligibility.

17. Joe Royer

Also from Ohio State, but locally from Elder, Royer played 14 games at tight end for the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder had two catches vs. Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal. He was First Team All-Ohio at Elder.

"Joe has the potential to be one of the better tight ends in our league," Satterfield said. "The way he can move with that size, he's got a chance to be really special."

New transfers, tight end Joe Royer (left) and quarterback Brendan Sorsby, take questions during a press conference at the University of Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

18. Payten Singletary

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Singletary shared time at tight end with Chamon Metayer last season. With Metayer transferring to Colorado, he'll compete with Royer, Beljian and others for time. He caught 12 balls for 115 yards and two scores in 2023.

19. Tyrin Smith

Don't blink as the 5-foot-7, 170-pound Smith is a burner who led UTEP with 71 catches and 1,039 receiving yards in 2022. He was limited to four games last year due to injury. He mainly was a slot receiver and will be challenged by Aaron Turner who caught 11 balls for 89 yards and had 97 rushing yards.

20. Brendan Sorsby

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Indiana transfer quarterback played in 10 games for the Hoosiers, starting seven with 1,587 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He's also a powerful runner and is the odds-on favorite to be the 2024 starter.

21. Kye Stokes

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety came from Ohio State along with Pryor and Royer. He played in 11 games for the Buckeyes.

"Coach (Kerry) Coombs recruited me at Ohio State," Stokes said. "He was a big reason why I came. I love the way he coaches."

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Ken Willis (27) returns an interception to the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter in UC's Big 12 victory at Houston last Nov. 11.

22. Ken Willis

When Deshawn Pace was unavailable, Colerain's Ken Willis filled in admirably at the "star" hybrid position on defense. He had 23 tackles and two interceptions, including one to secure UC's first Big 12 win at Houston.

23. Darian Varner

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Varner played 12 games for the Wisconsin Badgers last season. Before that, he was All-AAC at Temple with 7.5 sacks and 13.5 TFL, joining new teammate Corleone who also made 2022 First Team AAC.

24. Jordan Young

The 6-foot, 195-pound transfer from Florida started 11 of 12 games last season with 34 tackles and a pick. The corner could have several challengers but should benefit from last year's Big 12 experience.

Spring schedule

The Bearcats practice for a week, then are off March 11-17 for spring break. They return for three more weeks of work culminating in the Red and Black Spring Game on Saturday, April 13.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 24 Cincinnati Bearcats to know as spring football starts for '24