23yo international admits he dreams of playing for Arsenal

Silkeborg IF defender Oliver Sonne has revealed that he dreams of playing for Arsenal, but he doesn’t know if it will ever happen.

LIMA, PERU: Wilder Cartagena (R) talks to Oliver Sonne (L) during the friendly match between Peru and Dominican Republic at Estadio Monumental on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)

23-year-old Oliver Sonne currently plies his trade as a right-back for Silkeborg IF in the Danish first tier, but the Peruvian international is hoping to play for Premier League Arsenal someday.

“I have been here for three years, and there are times when you want to try new things,” Sonne said (via Sport Witness).

“I would like to play in the Italian league or at Arsenal. It would be a dream of mine, but I don’t know if it’s possible at the moment. I hope it can become a reality one day.”

Silkeborg’s Oliver Sonne pictured in action during a football game between Belgian RSC Anderlecht and Danish Silkeborg IF, Thursday 08 September 2022, in Anderlecht, on the opening day of the group stage of the UEFA Conference League competition. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Sonne is a starter for his current club, making 38 appearances last season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Over the course of his three years with Silkeborg, Sonne is up to 94 games in all competitions, with five appearances in the Europa Conference League that included a match against West Ham United last season.

The player’s club form has been recognised internationally, with Peru calling him up in October and giving him his debut in March. At the time of writing, he now has four caps.

LIMA, PERU: Head coach Jorge Fossati of Peru talks to Oliver Sonne during the friendly match between Peru and Dominican Republic at Estadio Monumental on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)

Perhaps a transfer could follow this summer, but Arsenal are pretty well stocked for right-backs as it stands. A move to Serie A seems to be a more realistic next step.