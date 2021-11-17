23XI Racing secures charter for Kurt Busch’s car

23XI Racing has secured a second charter, Steve Lauletta, president of the team, confirmed Tuesday night on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The charter will go to the No. 45 car for Kurt Busch. He will be a teammate to Bubba Wallace.

Lauletta told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Late Shift” that the deal for the charter closed Tuesday. The team announced multiple hires on its competition side earlier in the day. Billy Scott will join the team as Busch’s crew chief.

“Both of our cars will have charters for next season and beyond,” Lauletta told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Lauletta said the charter comes from StarCom Racing in a deal that includes Spire Motorsports.

“It’s an interesting process in terms of trying to make sure everything is aligned, both from our desire to get the right package in terms of what goes into purchasing the charter, and then for the seller to get the right package on their end ” he said.

“We were lucky enough to work with StarCom. They also have some things going with Spire with equipment and other pieces. So, the three of us kind of got together, and we now have the charter we need on the 45.”

StarCom Racing announced before the end of the season that it had sold its charter. The team also issued a “goodbye” to its fans in that announcement.

