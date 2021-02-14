23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota to start at rear after multiple inspection failures

The No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota driven by Bubba Wallace will start at the rear of the field after failing pre-race inspection twice before the Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Wallace was set to roll off sixth in the first Cup race for the Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin co-owned organization after placing second in the second of two Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona.

RELATED: Full Daytona 500 lineup | Multiple teams going to the rear to start the race

As a result of the multiple failures, car chief Greg Emmer has been ejected.

In seven starts at Daytona, Wallace has two top fives, including a fifth-place finish in his most recent run there in August of 2020. His best Cup result came in the 2018 Daytona 500 with Richard Petty Motorsports — a runner-up result in that race to winner Austin Dillon.

All told, 10 cars will start from the back in today’s Daytona 500. In addition to the No. 23, the following cars will move to the back:

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford (qualified: 24th; backup car)

Kaz Grala, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (qualified: 40th; backup car)

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (qualified: 26th; radiator change)

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (qualified: 2nd; multiple inspection failures)

Anthony Alfredo, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (qualified: 36th; backup car)

Erik Jones, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet (qualified: 31st; engine change)

Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (qualified: 27th; backup car)

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (qualified: 30th; backup car)

Ross Chastain, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (qualified: 34th; backup car)

RELATED: Denny Hamlin aims to create ‘Google of race shops’