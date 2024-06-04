23rd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic set for June 8

Jun. 4—BEMIDJI — The Knights of Columbus' 23rd annual Walleye Classic fishing tournament is set for Saturday, June 8, starting at the waterfront on Lake Bemidji and culminating the day's events at the Sanford Center.

The tournament kicks off at 7 a.m. on Saturday at the Bemidji Waterfront with Joe Vene singing the National Anthem as 100 teams of anglers set off for a day of competitive fishing. While the teams are fishing, organizers say the Sanford Center will be alive with food, fun and family activities.

The KCWC Committee will host live music provided by the Empty Cooler Band. Over $5,000 dollars in door prizes and family events including bouncy houses, casting contests food and other entertainment will be featured. The drawing for the KC Walleye Classic fishing boat and other prizes will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The awards ceremony starts at 6 p.m. as attendees watch the top 10 teams pull their boats through the Sanford Center Arena before assembling on stage and showcasing their fish. The anglers will be distributing candy and merchandise from sponsors to the crowd during the boat parade, a release said.

"The Walleye Classic has contributed over $1.1 million to its beneficiaries since its inception," John Marcum, Grand Knight of the Bemidji Knights of Columbus Council, said in the release. "The Knights are determined to continue the tradition started by Kraus-Anderson and carried forward by the Bemidji Knights."

Beneficiaries of this year's Walleye Classic include: Bemidji Youth Baseball, Take A Kid Fishing, American Heroes Outdoors, Boy Scouts, Fishing Has No Boundaries, Special Olympics, Let's Go Fishing, All Pro Dads, Bemidji Lumberjack Fishing Team, Minnesota DNR and Bemidji Knights of Columbus Council 1544.

Raffle tickets for the 1650 Lund Angler boat/ 50HP Mercury motor and Shorelander Trailer sponsored by Ray's Marine and other valuable prizes are on sale for $10 each from any member of the Knights or can be found at:

* Acme Tools

* Ray's Sport and Marine

* Luekens Village Foods North and South at the service counter

* Ace on the lake at the cashier station

* Northwoods Bait and Tackle

* Timberline Sports in Blackduck

For more information about the KCWC fishing tournament or to register, visit

kcwalleyeclassic.com

or the KCWC

Facebook page.