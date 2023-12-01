Emma Stone announces she will host Saturday Night Live
Emma Stone announces she will host Saturday Night LiveSource: Saturday Night Live, NBC
Emma Stone announces she will host Saturday Night LiveSource: Saturday Night Live, NBC
DK Metcalf was just expressing a slang term when he used sign language.
The NFL also announced three Saturday games for Week 15.
The Cowboys couldn't be stopped on offense in a big win over the Seahawks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The wide receiver has been sidelined since early November due to a hamstring issue.
Sartini wasn't happy after the Whitecaps' season-ending loss to LAFC.
No. 4-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush faces No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan on Saturday. He has nothing to gain status-wise, but was impressed when seeing Tsarukyan fight Mateusz Gamrot and asked to fight him.
Jorge Martin breaks out the first-year pass catchers who could help fantasy teams make the playoffs.
Curt Cignetti spent the last five seasons at James Madison and oversaw the program’s transition from the FCS level up to the FBS.
The IOC announced Salt Lake City as the preferred candidate for 2034, effectively confirming the destination will host.
The in-season tournament knockout round begins Monday.
Aaron Rodgers is going to return to practice for the Jets.
San Francisco has to win Sunday, then still needs some help. Here's how we project the NFL playoff field to shake out entering Week 13.
Tennessee might be the best team in the SEC.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
The intensity of the game, certainly aided by the stakes, was buoyed by a crowd that not only wants revenge but respect from the likes of Green — who’ll likely never give them what they want.
Bray is a former Oregon State LB and has run the defense since 2021.
With the postseason still in play, O'Connell's not ruling out a quarterback change if he thinks it gives the Vikings a better shot.
Grambling State went 8-14 in Jackson's time with the team
“The moment that line gets crossed, I won't allow [it] no more.”