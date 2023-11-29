23 touchdowns, 1 interception: Is Penn State football's Drew Allar an All-Big Ten pick?

In most ways, Drew Allar produced one of the best seasons possible for a first-year starting quarterback.

His most stunning Penn State football numbers: 23 touchdown passes, just one interception.

No one else among the nation's top 50 passers was that careful with the football.

One of the biggest keys to Allar's sophomore success for the 10-2 Nittany Lions, headed toward another prestigious New Year's Six bowl game?

The senior offensive tackle protecting his blind side from pass rushers: Olu Fashanu.

Fashanu, a preseason All-American, headlined Penn State's All-Big Ten Big Ten's selections on offense, released Wednesday by league officials. The list includes a dozen Lions − though Allar earned just honorable mention status from the voting coaches and media.

That comes a day after the Nittany Lions' top-rated defense scored three first-team All-Big Ten selections.

Fashanu led the honors as the league's Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year − the second time a Nittany Lion has been so honored (A.Q Shipley, 2008). Fashanu was Penn State's only first-team selection on offense this year.

The potential Top 10 NFL Draft pick in May has never given up a sack in two years as a starter and allowed only 11 pressures in 382 pass blocking snaps this season.

Fashanu and each member of the Lions' starting offensive line, for that matter, was honored by the Big Ten voting.

The Lions earned two second-team all-conference selections: running back Kaytron Allen and center Hunter Nourzad. Running back Nick Singleton and tight end Tyler Warren were third-team picks.

Allar's all-Big Ten status was more curious.

Though his touchdown-to-interception ratio was fantastic, his other numbers did not resonate nearly as much in Penn State's struggling, stop-and-go offense. He was just seventh in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (194.7) and in completion percentage (61.1).

The Big Ten's top quarterbacks, first- through third-team: Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa and Ohio State's Kyle McCord.

Allar did lead the Lions' long list of offensive honorable mentions: tight end Theo Johnson, receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and linemen Vega Ioane, JB Nelson, Caedan Wallace and Sal Wormley.

