23 things we learned from Week 1 of the high school football season

What we learned from Week 1 of the high school football season:

1. Let’s start with a few thoughts from Dowling Catholic’s 38-21 win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

2. It’s almost always going to be exciting when two ranked teams play each other. Dowling sat at No. 2 and Kennedy was at No. 6 in the Register’s preseason rankings. That means, despite a bit of a lopsided score, there were players to watch in this season-opening matchup.

3. None more so than Maroons running back Ra’Shawd Davis, who wasted no time making a name for himself after playing in the same class as former Southeast Polk star Abu Sama, who dominated the run game and, frankly, took a lot of attention away from other running backs because of his skill set.

4. Davis said no more, scoring five touchdowns in Dowling’s season opener. Just for reference, the Maroons' 38 points came off five touchdowns and a field goal, which means that Davis scored 30 of 38 points.

5. The talent on Dowling’s roster doesn’t end with Davis, though. Tom Wilson’s team has a dangerous defense. Was there one player who stood out over the rest? No, because this was a committee effort.

6. But Jacob Kruger, Nick Frerichs, Matthew Hanten and Keve Fort are just a few of the names on Dowling’s defense that you might want to pay attention to.

7. We did say there were impressive players from both teams in this Dowling-Kennedy game, so let’s look at who impressed from Cedar Rapids.

8. If you want to talk about who literally stood out, look no further than the Cougars' 6-foot-8, 385-pound lineman Nick Brooks. Size is not his only advantage, though, because this kid can move.

9. Brooks is agile and relatively quick, not to mention he slots into almost any position on the offensive line well. Add on that he’s the type of player who pancakes an opponent and then offers a helping hand, and he is the player you love to root for, except when he plays against your team.

10. Kennedy has an entire offensive line providing solid protection, and then the Cougars also have Cyrus Courtney.

11. Courtney impressed with general football IQ and ability to make difficult catches. We’re talking nine-yard, corner-of-the-end-zone, kept-a-toe-in understanding of the game.

12. Just listen to watch his coach, Brian White, said about the senior star: “Cyrus is a playmaker. He's a competitor. He wants the ball. He wants to make plays. He knows he can make plays. He doesn’t think there’s anybody that can defend him at any time.”

13. And we’ll give him that, Courtney did not make defending him easy. At all.

14. OK, enough from the Dowling-Kennedy game, because there were plenty of other strong debuts in Week 1.

15. Iowa City Liberty may have moved up a class, but Graham Beckman is picking up where he left off. The senior quarterback – who was second in 4A in passing yards last season – currently leads all 5A quarterbacks with 285 passing yards.

West High's Izaiah Loveless (5) celebrates his touchdown with Luke Ernst (67) during their game against Liberty High at West High on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (David Scrivner for the Press-Citizen)

16. Iowa City West did beat Liberty, and the Trojans can thank Izaiah Loveless for his overwhelming success, catching seven passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. That includes a third-and 15 catch to set up the game-winning touchdown.

17. Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial faced off on Friday in a game that ended in double overtime, so that’s a fun start to the season. Sophomore Daniel Larmie – whose name the head coach said the state of Iowa would know in a couple years – did give merit to that prediction, scoring two touchdowns (once late in the fourth and once in overtime) to push the Hawks past their intra-Ankeny rival.

18. Lewis Central squeaked past western Iowa rival Harlan, 21-20. Brady Hetzel took his new job as starting quarterback seriously, with 13 completions for 226 yards and one touchdown. His go-to guy was Curtis Witte, who managed 152 yards and one touchdown on six receptions.

19. Brevin Doll and Aiden Flora seem poised to, literally, run past the competition. Flora recorded 165 rushing yards and Doll had 128, which puts them both on pace for at least 1,000 rushing yards in 2023.

20. Perry football made a statement in its return to the gridiron. For those that don’t remember, low numbers forced the Bluejays to cancel the last three games of the 2022 season. This year, Perry kicked things off with a 33-18 win over Des Moines Hoover.

21. Williamsburg’s major football recruit, Derek Weisskopf, gets a lot of the attention, but teammate Kellen Cockrell put together a phenomenal season-opening campaign. He threw for five touchdowns and 253 yards, and ran for one more touchdown. He leads 3A in touchdowns and passing touchdowns right now.

22. Class 3A is shaping up to be exceptionally competitive. Independence has what seems to be a dynamic duo in quarterback EJ Miller and wide receiver Brady Kurt. Algona has one of the state’s top quarterbacks in Alex Manske.

23. Then there is Webster City’s Jaxon Cherry, who ran for 266 yards (a class high) and three touchdowns (tied for a state high).

