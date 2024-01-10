23 Seattle Seahawks players who will become free agents in March
The Seattle Seahawks have entered their offseason a little earlier than we were hoping. Getting back to the postseason next year will require a lot of work, beginning with deciding which pending free agents to keep and which to let walk. This year the team has 23 players who will hit the open market in a couple of months unless they are re-signed before them.
At the top of the list is star defensive end Leonard Williams, who the team traded two draft picks before just before the trade deadline. If they let Williams leave they’ll get a high compensatory pick. However, Williams has been their best defender this season since the deal went down and they’d be wise to retain him. Other key free agents include their top-three off-ball linebackers, Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Devin Bush.
Here is the full list of pending free agents for the Seahawks in 2024.