Here are 23 questions that will define 2023 Texas High School Football Season

School supplies are everywhere, the South Texas summer heat and humidity are draining and it is almost time to bust out the equipment for another Texas high school football season.

There are numerous big-name quarterbacks back in the Coastal Bend, teams expected to make deep playoff runs and programs that will inevitably come out of nowhere and surprise everyone. Here are 23 questions that could define the 2023 high school football season.

1. How will the Miller quarterback situation shake out?

Last year the Miller football team opted to employ a two-quarterback system, with talented Trevor Long joining incumbent Jaedyn Brown as the two split time. This year the coaching staff seems more inclined to choose one while letting the other make an impact elsewhere on the field. Both shined at times last season, but the shifting back and forth sometimes kept each from getting into a rhythm. Who will get the start in Week 1?

2. Who will fill the shoes of Elijah Durrette at Veterans Memorial?

While Miller has two quarterbacks in the mix, Veterans Memorial will need to replace the talented Durrette who started two seasons and also saw significant playing time in reserve as a sophomore. His playmaking ability sometimes was overlooked with so much talent on the Eagles roster. How will Veterans Memorial move on without him after having a successful string of quarterbacks and can the newcomer help the Eagles live up to sky high expectations?

3. What does Taft's JJ Acosta have in store for an encore?

While Corpus Christi was loaded at the QB position in 2022, JJ Acosta made waves down the road in Taft, helping lead the Greyhounds on a historic run as a do-everything signal caller. The dual threat amassed 4,269 y ards passing and 1,447 yards rushing and 51 total TDs and with some key graduations, might be called on even more by new coach Joe Riojas. Can he keep Taft atop the Class 3A ranks in the Coastal Bend?

4. Which lengthy playoff drought is most likely to end this season?

Moody owns the area's longest playoff drought, now reaching 18 seasons, but it is another program with a playoff drought in double digits that could be primed to snap the skid a year after Tuloso-Midway returned to the postseason. Neighboring Robstown was one win away from snagging a playoff spot and could be in line to find one of four postseason berths from District 15-4A Division II with Derek Silva and a host of starters returning.

5. Which new coach will have the biggest impact?

J.R. Castellano is likely the biggest name among first-year coaches having changed addresses to Alice after leading Taft to its best season in decades and has a team ready to contend with Calallen once again for a district title. In that same district Ruben Garcia takes over in Kingsville with a head of steam after turning Falfurrias around in three seasons. Travis Chrisman (Ingleside) arrives to guide a team ready-made to challenge for a district title and Jacob Bible (Rockport-Fulton) leads a Pirates program accustomed to success.

6. Can Flour Bluff or Gregory-Portland unseat Liberty Hill?

The Hornets and Wildcats will again be among the favorites not just in District 15-5A Division II but in all of Region IV. The winner had an easier path to the regional final, but even as it played in the state quarterfinals for the third consecutive year, Flour Bluff could not keep up with state heavyweight Liberty Hill. Both Bluff and G-P have an experienced defense and a starting quarterback returning after a stellar campaign.

7. Will CCISD continue to hold off the Rio Grande Valley surge in Class 5A Division I?

Miller and Veterans Memorial are again favorites to raise the trophy as champions of District 14-5A Division I and last year the district champion Eagles upended Edinburg Vela, McAllen and PSJA North on their way to a second state semifinal appearance. Vets will have to break in a new front seven and quarterback while Miller, Vela and North are loaded with returnees. Will the Bucs and Eagles be able to hold off the Rio Grande Valley surge for another season to keep the regional title in Corpus Christi for the fourth straight season?

8. Is Robstown primed for a breakthrough in Gage Perry's third season?

Robstown began the 2022 campaign like a new team ready to fight for a playoff spot. When it came down to the game that mattered most, West Oso's Elijah Huff carried the Bears past the Pickers in a high-scoring shootout. Now with Huff off to play college football it's Robstown that looks to have the pieces in place to snag a playoff spot in District 15-4A Division II.

9. Can senior-laden Ingleside finally upend Sinton for district supremacy?

Even as Travis Chrisman takes over Ingleside, the Mustangs are talented and senior-laden with one of the area's top all-around talents in UNT commit Jaydon Smith and returning quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn. Last year the Mustangs had their sights set on Sinton only to see the Pirates hold serve.

10. What will Rockport-Fulton look like under new head coach Jacob Bible?

Rockport-Fulton was one of the surprise openings of the offseason as longtime coach Jay Seibert left to take over a struggling Sweeny program. In stepped Jacob Bible, with three seasons of head coaching experience under his belt. How different will the Pirates look after employing a Slot-T along with a sprinkle of strong passing elements with former quarterback Ace Seibert? Adding to the intrigue is Pirate Stadium will have a new synthetic surface after remaining one of the last holdouts with natural grass in the Coastal Bend.

11. Can Refugio take one more step?

In Refugio only one answer is acceptable when asking about the goals of a high school football season. State. The Bobcats reached that plateau once again last season, dispatching nemesis Shiner after two straight playoff losses to their rivals only to see Hawley capture the state championship at AT&T Stadium. Kelan Brown returns along with four-star recruit Ernest Campbell and a bevy of playmakers on both sides of the ball, giving Dave Campbell's Texas Football reason to install Jason Herring's squad as the preseason No. 1 team in Class 2A Division I.

12. Can a third CCISD school advance to the postseason?

Beyond regular playoff participants Miller and Veterans Memorial it has been four years since another CCISD team advanced beyond Week 11. Carroll surged last season in Cal Neatherlin's first year, but graduated a talented and experienced senior group. Can the Tigers sustain the bump and unseat Victoria ISD schools that occupied the other two playoff spots? Ray saw a bounce back season and one of the area's most talented running backs in Brandon Chapa. Can either school — or King or Moody — snare a playoff spot?

13. Who is capable of a record-breaking season?

Flour Bluff junior signal caller Jayden Paluseo is coming off a record-breaking campaign in his first year as a starter and with a year of experience behind him, he could lead the Hornets offense to even greater heights. J.J. Acosta was already one of the most prolific passers and rushers in the area and could take even more of the workload this season at Taft. Names such as Brandon Chapa and Rene Martinez, who will be workhorses for Ray and Falfurrias, can also be a name to watch for, but a name can come out of nowhere as Elijah Huff did.

14. Can Carroll continue its positive momentum after 2022?

After recent struggles and coaching turnover, Cal Neatherlin and the Tigers saw a breakthrough last season, winning five games — more than the previous five seasons combined. But many of the leaders from last year's team — Leroy Rodriguez, Benny Hernandez, Ben Sandoval and Jasion Juarez — have graduated. Armed with an exciting sophomore class, talented linemen, and an influx of numbers and depth, Carroll will look to build on what it accomplished last fall.

15. What are the must-see games of the year?

The big games come early on with Flour Bluff hosting state finalist Boerne, Calallen and Gregory-Portland clashing again and Miller and new-look Rockport-Fulton battling. Veterans Memorial also brings New Braunfels Canyon to town in Week 1. Shiner and Refugio will again meet during the regular season (and possibly more), but the real showdowns are Miller and Veterans Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 19 and two Week 11 showdowns likely for district titles: Gregory-Portland at Flour Bluff and Ingleside at Sinton.

16. How will London fare in its final foray in Class 3A?

The Pirates will likely be playing their final season in Class 3A after steady growth since the school opened. With the likelihood of Class 4A on the horizon, the 2023 season has some intrigue after 2022 was filled with its own adjustment with new district heavyweights Vanderbilt Industrial, Edna and Goliad. Can the Pirates chase the playoffs and more before getting new competition?

17. What is Three Rivers ceiling?

The Bulldogs were aligned with state powerhouses Refugio and Shiner last season and return one of the best quarterbacks in South Texas in Caden Soliz. Soliz led the Bulldogs past Taft last season and to nine wins, including a trip to the second round of the postseason. With another year under his belt can the talented QB help the Bulldogs push Shiner and Refugio for regional supremacy?

18. What is six-man football?

Football fans in South Texas will see some more programs latch on to the six-man game prevalent in West Texas, the Panhandle and the Big Country. IWA will start a football program this season and play the six-man game, Benavides will play a rogue six-man schedule, and schools such as a Annapolis Christian Academy and Arlington Heights Baptist have been playing the game for several years. The game, which features a smaller field, 15 yards to earn a first down, and much different special teams play could be coming to a field near you.

19. Can Tuloso-Midway and Bishop build on their successful '22 seasons?

Tuloso-Midway saw its 12-year playoff drought end last season under Kris O'Neal and brings in highly successful assistant James Villarreal from Veterans Memorial to lead the Warriors defense, aiming for another postseason berth. Bishop, under first-year head coach Rigo Morales not only claimed a piece of the District 16-4A Division II championship in its first year in Class 4A, but knocked off favored West Oso in the bi-district playoffs. Both teams will look to parlay that momentum into another strong season.

20. Will Calallen sling it around as much as it did last season?

The Wildcats capitalized on the skill-set of Bryce Burnett and diversified its offense a little last season, in Steve Campbell's first year as head coach, adding more passing to their reliable Wing-T offense. Will the Wildcats and coordinator Cliff Fowler be willing to let a more inexperienced quarterback air it out as much, or will Calallen lean on its bread and butter that has led to 38 consecutive playoff appearances?

21. Could this be the busiest December signing day in recent history?

Since the early signing period was instituted in the last several years, Corpus Christi has had a few early signees, but the area could have its busiest December signing day yet. Ingleside's Jaydon Smith, Veterans Memorial's Christian Sabsook and Refugio's Ernest Campbell have all made announcements committing to Division I programs and could sign in the early window, giving the Coastal Bend a busy day.

22. Will jacket weather make an appearance in the regular season?

Pretty much everyone in Texas is excited about football season because fall might also offer a break from historic heat that has gripped much of the state through the summer months. But that isn't always the case in South Texas. Will October or early November offer enough of a cooling trend to bring out long sleeves and light jackets, or will it take a lengthy playoff run to play in moderate temperatures?

23. Who will come out of nowhere this season?

Every year a handful of players step onto the varsity field for the first time and turn heads, sometimes putting their name in the All-South Texas MVP conversation. Who will it be this year? Veterans Memorial will feature a new quarterback as will traditional powerhouses Calallen and Sinton, and whoever is handed the keys to any of those offenses could surprise. Or maybe an injury forces a young player to step up as Reed Dooms did in 2022 for Gregory-Portland. Inevitably there will be first-team All-South Texas players flying under the radar as fall practice begins.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi high school football: 23 questions for the 2023 season