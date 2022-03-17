23 punters who have been chosen in the NFL draft

Big, big leg

San Diego State punter Matt Araiza has a leg that can boot the football 80 yards. He’s expected to be one of the players chosen in the 2022 NFL draft next month. Punter’s names don’t usually pop up as draft choices, so we figured it’s a good time to look at the position’s history in the draft. Here are some of the more notable punters who have been drafted.

Jerrel Wilson

Jerrel Wilson was drafted in the 17th round by the Rams in 1963. He also went to the Kansas City Chiefs of the AFL that year in the 11th round. Wilson remained with K.C. from 1963-77.

Steve O'Neal

Steve O’Neal was a 13th-round pick of the Jets in 1969. He is best known for a 98-yard punt against Denver as a rookie.

Mitch Hoopes

Arizona’s Mitch Hoopes was an eighth-round pick by Dallas in 1975. He stuck around the NFL until 1978 and turned up in 1983 with the Boston Breakers of the USFL.

Hunter Smith

Hunter Smith went from Notre Dame to the Colts as a seventh-round pick in 1999. He earned a Super Bowl ring when Indy won XLI.

Ray Guy

Considered the greatest punter of all-time, Ray Guy went from Southern Miss to the Oakland Raiders in the first round in 1973. He won three Super Bowls and was a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Todd Sauerbrun

Todd Sauerbrun was a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears out of West Virginia in 1995.

Craig Colquitt

Craig Colquitt was drafted in the third round out of Tennessee in 1978 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played with them through 1984. Both his sons won Super Bowl rings as punters, Britton with the Broncos and Dustin with the Chiefs.

Greg Coleman

Greg Coleman was a 14th-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1976. He is best known as a punter for the Minnesota Vikings from 1978-87.

Mitch Berger

Mitch Berger was born in Canada and played college football at Colorado. He was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in 1994. He stuck around the NFL through 2009. Berger played for 11 teams, including the Chicago Bears twice.

Rohn Stark

Rohn Stark was a second-round pick of the Colts in 1982 out of Florida State. His career ran through 1997 and he was a four-time Pro Bowler.

Roy Gerela

Roy Gerela is best known as a placekicker but in his first season with the Houston Oilers, he did punt as a rookie. Gerela punted 41 times in 1969. He only punted one other time in his career after that.

Brad Maynard

Brad Maynard was drafted by the New York Giants in the third round out of Ball State in 1997. He spent most of his career with the Chicago Bears but also punted for Cleveland.

Herman Weaver

Herman Weaver was a punter from 1970-80. The Lions drafted him in 1970 out of Tennessee in the ninth round.

Max Runager

Max Runager was an eighth-round pick out of South Carolina in 1979 by the Philadelphia Eagles. He also kicked for the Browns and 49ers.

Mike Horan

Mike Horan came from Long Beach State to the Atlanta Falcons as a ninth-round pick in 1982. He played for nine teams in a career that ran through 1999.

Reggie Roby

Reggie Roby was a sixth-rounder out of Iowa by the Miami Dolphins in 1983. He punted for five teams through 1998.

Shane Lechler

Shane Lechler was a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2000 out of Texas A&M. He stayed with them through 2012 and was a Texan from 2013-17. One of the best punters the game has seen.

Spike Jones

Spike Jones was a punter at Georgia and a fourth-round pick by the Oilers. He lasted eight years in the NFL with three teams.

Thomas Morstead

In 2009, the New Orleans Saints chose Thomas Morstead out of SMU. He went from a winless college team in his last year to a Super Bowl champion. Morstead’s onside kick is one of the most famous plays in SB history.

J.K. Scott

The Green Bay Packers chose J.K. Scott in the fifth round out of Alabama in 2018.

Johnny Townsend

Johnny Townsend went to school at Florida and was drafted in the fifth round by the Raiders in 2018. He bounced from team to team and has 83 punts in his career. His brother, Tommy, punts for the Chiefs

Russell Erxleben

Russell Erxleben was a first-round pick out of Texas, 11th overall, by the Saints in 1979. He punted four times as a rookie but that became his primary gig through 1983. He actually resurfaced with the Lions in 1987,

Pat McAfee

Now a media mogul and WWE announcer, Pat McAfee was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts out of West Virginia in 2009. He was a seventh-round selection.

(For the full list of names — many hard to remember — click here.)

