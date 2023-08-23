23 predictions for the 2023 season: How the Iowa high school football season will unfold

Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season is days away.

Sure, a few Week 0 games have already been played, but this Friday night is when the action really gets going, and high school football fans across the state could be in for a season of surprises.

Ahead of the start of the season — for most schools — staff writers from the Des Moines Register, Iowa City Press-Citizen and Ames Tribune wanted to test our knowledge and make some educated guesses about how the season will unfold. From breakout stars to standout studs to who will hoist a trophy at the end of the year, those guesses span all over the state.

Here are 23 predictions for the 2023 season:

Will Southeast Polk win its third straight state title in 2023? Read our bold predictions to find out.

Johnston quarterback Will Nuss will throw 30 touchdowns

Thirty touchdowns in Iowa’s largest class is no easy feat. But if there is one quarterback in Class 4A who can do it, it’s Nuss. He finished last season with 23 touchdowns — and 2,259 passing yards — as a sophomore, and it was his first full season on varsity.

Nuss wasn’t even the bona fide starter until a few weeks into the season. Give him a few more games and it’s completely plausible that the Dragons’ junior hits 30 touchdowns in 2023.

Here is the only detriment: Johnston graduated its two leading receivers, Tatum Fox and Rex Woodley. Good news, though, is that tight end Jacob Simpson is back, former quarter Adrian Broadus has shifted into a receiver role, and the Dragons brought in Dalen Huston (quarterback turned receiver) from Marshalltown.

Long story short, Nuss has options and they’re good enough to help him get to that 30-touchdown total.

Southeast Polk will win the 5A state championship

OK, OK, a three-peat isn’t easy.

But it also isn’t impossible, cough cough Dowling Catholic winning seven straight titles.

The competition is tight in Class 5A this year and yet, Southeast Polk looks to be in the best position to win the championship. Iowa State commit and starting quarterback Connor Moberly has a learning season under his belt. He looked more confident than he did last season, at least in practice, and this is his offense to run.

The Rams did graduate two special talents in Kadyn Proctor, now at Alabama, and Abu Sama, now at Iowa State. But most of the offensive line is back, Landon Vander Werff and (Dowling transfer) CJ Phillip can take over ball-carrying duties, and leading receiver Caron Robbins returns for his senior season.

Bring back Draven Woods, Mason Van Der Brink and Cooper Martinson — among others — on defense, and Southeast Polk has the pieces to go all the way…again.

Roosevelt will remain on top among the Des Moines Public Schools

Other DMPS football programs have stepped up their game in the past few years. North’s Aron Gonkaryon burst onto the scene last season, and the Polar Bears sent David Caulker (2023) to Iowa State. Lincoln’s Josh Jenkins (2022) is putting together a successful college career at UNI.

But, this year, it looks like Des Moines Roosevelt will remain supreme against its DMPS counterparts.

It’s hard to beat the experience that comes with returning 26 seniors, several of whom will be starters. The Roughriders have two solid options at quarterback: Des Moines East transfer JeCari Patton and Brady Palmer, who knows Roosevelt’s offense. Jayden Davison could lead the ground game, and Roosevelt has depth on defense.

The pieces are there. If the Riders put them together, it’s an easy road to the top of the DMPS.

Aiden Flora and Brevin Doll will both record 1,500 rushing yards

ADM quarterback Aiden Flora (2) forms a devastating one-two punch with RB Brevin Doll.

This is, by no means, a bold prediction.

Flora and Doll were the main momentum makers on ADM’s offense last year. Flora threw for 1,773 yards and 19 touchdowns, and then he added 1,662 rushing yards and 17 more touchdowns. Doll ran for 1,475 yards and 27 touchdowns, and he added more offense as a receiver.

So, both of those rushers getting to 1,500 yards seems plausible.

The Tigers did move up a class to 4A, but that doesn’t seem like too much of a challenge. ADM will face new opponents this year — like perennial powerhouse Lewis Central — but there are also familiar foes in Winterset, Ballard and North Polk, all of which the Tigers beat last year.

Gilbert will have a winning record

Let’s follow a no-so-bold prediction with a very bold one.

Our Ames Tribune reporter, Joe Randleman, came up with this one, and to say we were surprised is an understatement. Gilbert has one win — 27-14 over Carroll in 2022 — in the previous two years. The Tigers would have to win five games to be at .500, and they’d have to beat six opponents for a winning record.

So, what makes our Ames reporter confident in Gilbert’s abilities?

Look no further than rising star Will Hawthorne. The junior athlete recorded a team-high 439 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, and he added 200 receiving yards and two more scores. He was a stud on defense, with 56 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

There are other players who could push Gilbert to a winning record: Jonathan Stoker, Nash Hanson and Connor Rash, to name a few. Time to see if they can pull it off.

Nevada makes it to the playoffs for the fourth-straight season

The Cubs had a big-name Iowa State recruit, Carson Rhodes, on the roster last season, except he was injured. Still, Nevada found a way to the state playoffs.

Nevada’s ability to adjust without its top tight end may have set the Cubs up for success this year. Leading rusher Cason Stevenson — 1,144 yards and nine touchdowns — is back. Leading receiver Kyle Kingsbury — 642 yards and five touchdowns — is back. Leading defender Jackson Burlage — 69.5 yards, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks — is back.

The future, aka this season, looks bright.

Drew Kluender will throw for over 3,500 yards

The Woodbury Central senior led the state in passing yards (3,419) in 2022. So, it isn’t exactly a stretch to think that Kluender — one year after taking over starting quarterback duties — could hit 3,500 passing yards in his senior season.

It helps that his leading target, Eric McGill, returns to the field, as well. McGill hauled in 1,062 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. The Wildcats did lose two other big receivers from 2022, but there are players like Zack Butler who could take on a larger role.

Ames running back Jamison Poe will rush for 1,500 yards

This and our next prediction come from Randleman at the Ames Tribune.

Poe recorded 870 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. That was an improvement from his totals of 704 rushing yards and five touchdowns as a freshman in 2021. For Poe to pass 1,500 yards this season, he would need to combine the totals from his first two seasons of high school football.

Is it doable?

With more muscle on his frame and two years of experience under his belt, Randleman sees potential in the Ames’ star running back, especially since the Little Cyclones will rely more on the run with the pass-catch combo of QB Dallas Sauser and WR Jalen Lueth having graduated.

Roland-Story linebacker Charlie Watts will lead 2A in tackles

Watts led Roland-Story with 81.5 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks last season…and that was as a sophomore.

He was tied for the ninth most tackles in 2A and was top 60 in total tackles statewide in 2022. Now a junior, expectations are even higher for the linebacker.

Several senior stat leaders in Iowa have graduated, which leaves room for Watts to move up the ranks. The Norsemen expect a big season from him on offense and defense, and so do we.

Ty Cozad will lead the state in rushing yards

Cozad was an All-Iowa honorable mention by the Register after his junior year, and we expect similar production from him in 2023. He accounted for 85% of Muscatine’s offense, with 2,079 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. His rushing yardage was the sixth most in Iowa, and the most by a non-senior.

Sioux City North’s Demarico Young will surprise Des Moines metro opponents

This and the following prediction are connected. One player competes in an oft-forgotten corner of Iowa. The other is returning from an injury.

Let’s look at Sioux City North’s Demarico Young first. The senior running back rushed for 1,191 yards and 18 touchdowns — a school record — in 2022. He added 18 tackles on defense.

Of returning rushers in 5A, Young had the third-most yards and second-most touchdowns. You have to think that he’ll put up even better numbers in his final season of high school football.

It’s time for Bettendorf’s Will Taylor to make a name for himself

Take a cross-state trek to Bettendorf and you’ll find Will Taylor. He previously played at Davenport North, where he totaled 46 yards on four carriers before an injury as a sophomore. It’s hard to tell how he will return from injury, especially at a new school, but he was a speedy standout at an Iowa State prospect camp, and I expect those skills to translate to the high school game.

Cedar Falls will make it to the state semifinal

Cedar Falls defensive end Drew Campbell will be a key player for the Tigers in 2023.

One look at the Cedar Falls roster and it’s easy to see why the Tigers are one of the top teams across the state.

Jake Peters and Will Tompkins are anchors on the offensive line, which allows players like Drake Gelhaus to succeed. Gelhaus was fourth in 4A with 1,469 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Look to Iowa commit Drew Campbell, who had 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 2022, to lead the defense.

With all of those factors combined, Cedar Falls could make it deep in postseason games at the Dome, where the Tigers play their regular season home contests.

Jaxon Cherry will lead 4A in touchdowns

Cherry is one of those dominant all-around athletes. He recorded most of the Lynx’s offensive production: 1,804 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. He added one receiving touchdown, as well. He led the team with 61 total tacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

His touchdown total was top-50 across the state, and the fourth-most in 4A. Of the returning players in his class, Cherry will have to compete with North Scott’s Kyler Gerardy, who is a quarterback. Gerardy had 34 touchdowns in 2022, so it’s more than possible for Cherry to finish in first.

Van Meter will take back the 2A title

So, Van Meter graduated its starting quarterback, most of its top receivers and several key defenders from 2022.

But there’s reason to think that the Bulldogs can reclaim the championship trophy this year.

Ben Gordon — who ran for 1,734 yards and 28 touchdowns — returns as Van Meter’s leader on offense. On defense, Porter Doggett, Teddy Sieck, John Braun and Cael Trudo are all back, and all four recorded 20-or-more tackles on a senior-heavy roster.

Nick Brooks is the final piece Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s offense

The Cougars put together a solid offense in 2022.

Quarterback Vincenzo Gianforte threw for 1,362 yards and 15 touchdowns, but also had seven interceptions. Returning rushers Trevor Scott and Anthony Franklin combined for over 700 yards and eight touchdowns. Cyrus Courtney pulled in 35 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns.

And those are just the players who are back this season.

In the offseason, Kennedy added a critical piece to that group: 6-foot-8, 375-pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks. You can’t teach size, but you can train a player on how to use that to their advantage. Seems like Brooks knows how to use his size, and that could give Kennedy to push it needs.

Independence will make it to the Dome

Where does this eastern Iowa, Class 3A competitor come into the mix?

Well, the returning names on the roster stand out. Treyton Weber, who ran for 922 yards and 12 touchdowns, will be back. Five of six receivers with more than 100 yards — Brady Kurt, Brady McDonald, Zachary Slides, Josh Beatty and Weber — return, as well.

Sophomore Tate Wood (66 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, one sack) was the top defender for the Mustangs, and he’ll be looked at as a leader again.

The big question mark surrounds Independence’s quarterback. Mitchell Johnson, who threw for over 1,800 yards and nearly 20 touchdowns, graduated. Independence will need someone who can match his production to make it to Cedar Falls.

Shane Helmick is the player to beat in 8-Player

Let’s look at last season’s stats.

Helmick threw for 2,400 yards and 39 touchdowns — with just four interceptions — in 2022. He added 451 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Oh, and then there’s his 66.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on defense.

Even in 8-Player football, where stat totals are inflated compared to the 11-player game, those numbers are tough to beat.

Centennial will rise to the top between the two Ankeny programs in 5A

Ankeny Centennial quarterback Trenton Smith will be a big factor if the Jaguars want to take down the Hawks as the top team in Ankeny.

Ankeny has been the top team between the two programs, but it looks like Centennial is the team to beat out of the eastern suburb this season.

The Jaguars return starting quarterback Trenton Smith, who threw for 1,319 yards and 10 touchdowns. Running back Elijah Porter (766 yards, 10 touchdowns) will lead the ground game, and Chase Schutty, Max Snyder and Porter are all targets for Smith.

Centennial should take advantage of the Hawks' rebuilding period and take over the top spot among the two 5A high schools in Ankeny.

Grundy Center poised to repeat in Class A

The Spartans posted a perfect 13-0 record en route to the state title in 2022.

And the best part for Grundy Center — which is possibly the worst part for its opponents — is that the Spartans didn’t graduate many championship-winning starters.

Colin Gordon threw for 2,071 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior. Justin Knaack, Colin Gordon, Clay Saak and Brody Zinkula all rushed for 200 or more yards, and all four return in 2023.

Leading receivers Tate Jirovsky, Tiernan Vokes and Tanner Laube are on the roster this season.The defense, led by Trent Cakerice, remains mostly intact.

It’s simple, then, to see why this is Grundy Center’s title to lose.

Kadan Borcherding-Johnson could fill big brother’s shoes

Norwalk graduated a lot of seniors at the end of last season. Among the most prevalent losses is now Iowa football freshman and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Borcherding-Johnson has two younger twin brothers, Kadan and Kolton, and Kolton has followed in most of Maddux’s footsteps. Both played on the D-line, with Maddux recording 32.5 total tackles and Kadan picking up 17.5.

I’d look to him to step up big time and look to make a name for himself at Norwalk now that his older brother is in Iowa City.

Graham Beckman posts the most passing yards in 5A, despite Liberty’s shift up a class

Beckman threw for an incredible 2,580 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2022. We won’t even factor in his 320 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

His touchdown total was tied for the ninth-most in Iowa, and his passing yards were seventh-most statewide.

Now, Liberty has shifted up from 4A to 5A with the new reclassifications from the IHSAA. But that shouldn’t slow Beckman down too much if his line continues to protect him. No quarterback in 5A had more passing touchdowns than Beckman last season, and only two players — both of whom have graduated — recorded more passing yards.

Lewis Central's leading man Curtis Witte collects over 1,000 receiving yards

The Titans graduated their starting quarterback and leading rusher, which puts a lot of weight on Lewis Central’s leading receiver from 2022.

Witte finished his junior season with 998 yards and 13 touchdowns. With a total that was two yards off of that 1,000-yard benchmark, it’s easy to believe that Witte will surpass that total in his senior season.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 23 predictions for the 2023 Iowa high school football season