A 23-year-old scored a buzzer-beating knockout with a wheel kick that sent his opponent to the shadow realm

Ignacio Bahamondes gets a late knockout with a kick to the chops. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Ignacio Bahamondes returned one of the most brilliant combat sports highlights of the month.

The 23-year-old finished Roosevelt Roberts with a wheel kick five seconds before the bell.

Watch the awesome knockout right here.

The move Ignacio Bahamondes used Saturday to finish his UFC opponent Roosevelt Roberts at the Apex facility in Las Vegas was a thing of beauty.

Bahamondes, a 23-year-old lightweight from Chile, was likely leading on the judges' scorecards as he was, by far, the busier athlete inside the Octagon.

He was also the flashier, as he had been rehearsing spinning attacks through much of the three-round bout.

But with mere seconds left remaining of the contest, it looked like there was no knockout to be had, and a decision would have to be awarded.

Then Bahamondes threw a wheel kick.

The connection of the strike could be heard clearly on the broadcast as it appeared to echo around the empty studio. Moments later, Bahamondes' body thudded to the canvas, and the commentary booth was aghast at the ending.

The youngster had done it - a highlight-reel knockout for the ages.

Watch it right here:

Victory advanced Bahamondes' pro MMA record to 12 wins (nine knockouts and three decisions) against four losses.

It also made him $50,000 richer as the UFC rewarded him with a performance of the night bonus check.

The event was capped with a middleweight fight between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum, which Cannonier won by decision after five rounds.

