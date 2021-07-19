The NFL released the entire schedule of joint practices, and 23 teams will have at least one practice with another team.

Only Washington, the Lions, Seahawks, Cardinals, Chiefs, Texans, Bengals, Steelers and Bills will not work with another team.

Seven teams — the Eagles, Giants, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Panthers and Rams — each will have joint practices with two different teams.

Here is the complete joint practice schedule with the date of the first session listed:

Aug. 7 — Rams at Cowboys, Oxnard, California.

Aug. 11 — Broncos at Vikings, Eagan, Minnesota.

Aug. 11 — Dolphins at Bears, Lake Forest, Illinois.

Aug. 12 — Panthers at Colts, Westfield, Indiana.

Aug. 16 — Patriots at Eagles, Philadelphia.

Aug. 18 — Falcons at Dolphins, Miami Gardens, Florida

Aug. 18 — Ravens at Panthers, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Aug. 18 — Raiders at Rams, Irvine, California.

Aug. 18 — Jets at Packers, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aug. 18 — Titans at Buccaneers, Tampa.

Aug. 19 — Giants at Browns, Berea, Ohio.

Aug. 19 — 49ers at Chargers, Costa Mesa, California.

Aug. 20 — Jaguars at Saints, Metairie, Louisiana.

Aug. 24 — Eagles at Jets, Florham Park, New Jersey.

Aug. 25 — Giants at Patriots, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

23 NFL teams will hold joint practices in August originally appeared on Pro Football Talk