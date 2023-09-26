'23 Marion County midseason fan’s choice football player of the year ballot - 13 nominees

Marion County football fans made their voices loud and clear when they selected Vanguard linebacker Markell Davis as the preseason player of the year. Six weeks later and we're asking fans to chime in once again.

Since then we've seen all eight teams take the field. Our latest crop of football player of the year candidates are passing leaders, the county's receiving leader, and players who have put their stamp on both sides of the ball.

Voting will conclude Sep. 29 at noon with the winner announced Sep. 30 at Ocala.com.

Come back daily to see who is leading throughout the week. It'll be a race to remember as the regular season concludes.

2023 Midseason Fan’s Choice Football Player of the Year

Jacob Cooper, Lake Weir

Markell Davis, Vanguard

Dylan Donahoe, Dunnellon

Israel Evans, Forest

Fred Gaskin, Vanguard

Dedrick Grady, West Port

Sean Martin, Dunnellon

Nicholas Mills, Belleview

VJ Poole, Forest

James Pullings, Trinity Catholic

Isaac Smith, North Marion

Brittin Stevens, West Port

Preston Wright, Trinity Catholic

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: 13 nominees for preseason fan choice Ocala football player of the year