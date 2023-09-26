'23 Marion County midseason fan’s choice football player of the year ballot - 13 nominees
Marion County football fans made their voices loud and clear when they selected Vanguard linebacker Markell Davis as the preseason player of the year. Six weeks later and we're asking fans to chime in once again.
Since then we've seen all eight teams take the field. Our latest crop of football player of the year candidates are passing leaders, the county's receiving leader, and players who have put their stamp on both sides of the ball.
Voting will conclude Sep. 29 at noon with the winner announced Sep. 30 at Ocala.com.
Come back daily to see who is leading throughout the week. It'll be a race to remember as the regular season concludes.
Vote Here:
2023 Midseason Fan’s Choice Football Player of the Year
Jacob Cooper, Lake Weir
Markell Davis, Vanguard
Dylan Donahoe, Dunnellon
Israel Evans, Forest
Fred Gaskin, Vanguard
Dedrick Grady, West Port
Sean Martin, Dunnellon
Nicholas Mills, Belleview
VJ Poole, Forest
James Pullings, Trinity Catholic
Isaac Smith, North Marion
Brittin Stevens, West Port
Preston Wright, Trinity Catholic
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: 13 nominees for preseason fan choice Ocala football player of the year