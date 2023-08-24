23 Bold Predictions for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023

With week zero just days away, game week begins on Monday for the Oklahoma Sooners. That’s right, it’s “football time in Oklahoma.”

It’s the time of the year when final predictions are coming out for the national and Big 12 title races.

For Oklahoma, the expectations remain sky-high despite what happened a year ago. A new year means a new team with a chance to write their own story. And although there are some things that will carry over from 2022 to 2023, this has the feel of a team that’s going to write 2022 out of the history books with their performance this season.

With a little over a week away until kickoff against Arkansas State, I took a shot at 23 BOLD PREDICTIONS for the Oklahoma Sooners this season.

These are in no way meant to be safe or necessarily reasonable. We’re coming RufNek cannons blazing and speaking things into existence.

We hope you’re as excited for the start of college football as we are. So let’s get hyped together with this years BOLD PREDICTIONS.

Sooners lead the Power Five in rushing

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners offense was really good last year. One of the best parts of the offense was the rushing attack. Eric Gray had a career year with 1,300 yards rushing to lead the way.

Ole Miss led the Power Five in rushing yards at 256 yards per game. Oklahoma was fifth among Power Five squads in 2022 and 10th overall at 219.4 rushing yards per game.

As good as it was last year, there’s a chance it could be even better this year.

They’ve got a deeper stable of runners heading into 2023 with an experienced offensive line. It might require a jump in production, but if Jeff Lebby has it his way, the Sooners will dominate on the ground.

Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk, Marcus Major, and Tawee Walker each have a chance to have a significant role on the team, keeping each of them fresh as the Sooners ground and pound. A better defense could put Oklahoma in more running scripts late in games.

Big time rushing attack, no 1,000-yard rushers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The depth is really good at running back. So good it’s possible you see a three or four-headed monster running the football. While it’s expected that Jovantae Barnes leads the way for Oklahoma, there’s a good chance he doesn’t see enough of the workload to threaten for 1,000 yards this season. That is if Gavin Sawchuk, Marcus Major, and even Tawee Walker receive a significant number of snaps.

Jalil Farooq goes for 1,000 yards

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

There’s been a lot made of the inexperience at outside wide receiver after the departure of Marvin Mims. It’s understandable. You can’t lose the guy that led your team in receiving for three straight seasons and not have questions.

But for whatever questions you have, Jalil Farooq is your answer. The guy does everything that Jeff Lebby wants to do with his wide receivers, and he does it really well.

Look for Farooq to lead the Sooners in targets and lead the wide receivers in rushing attempts. He’s going to create big plays after the catch and in the jet sweep game.

R Mason Thomas hits double-digit sacks

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma hasn’t had a player reach 10 or more sacks since 2009 when Jeremy Beal had 11 sacks. Nik Bonitto came close in 2020 with nine in the COVID-shortened 10-game season. With two extra games, it’s likely that Bonitto reaches that milestone that season.

All of that changes this year. Is this a bold prediction? Sure, because we don’t know where R Mason Thomas stacks up on the team’s two-deep depth chart.

If the flashes we’ve seen and the talk from the coaches are any indication, Thomas is about to breakout in a big way. He’s got the quickness and athleticism to be a terror off the EDGE for Oklahoma’s defense. His suddenness will create pressure in a hurry.

Oklahoma earns one shutout win this season

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The Sooners defense is going to be much better in 2023. Of that there is no doubt. The talent added and the players developed are going to lead to a much different unit that takes the field this season.

Whether it’s in week one of the season or sometime down the road, the Sooners are going to prove the defense is better by holding an opposing offense to a goose egg.

Dillon Gabriel takes his seat as the 'Head of the Table'

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

If you keep up with the WWE, one of the best storylines of the last decade has been Roman Reigns run as the “Tribal Chief” or the “Head of the Table.” As the leader of The Bloodline, Reigns and his cousins, The Usos, have run roughshod over WWE for the last several years. Reigns comes from the same lineage as former champions The Rock and Yokozuna.

Though not from the same lineage, Hawaiian native Dillon Gabriel carries a proud tradition of players who’ve made the journey to the contiguous United States to ply their craft on the gridiron.

Often, Gabriel can be overlooked because Oklahoma’s 2022 season didn’t live up to expectations. However, with an improved roster, Gabriel’s going to show the Big 12 and the college football world that he’s the “Tribal Chief.”

He’ll be the Big 12 offensive player of the year.

Peyton Bowen leads the team in interceptions

NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

You’d be hard pressed to find a defensive player seemingly as ready to make an impact as a true freshman than Peyton Bowen. But after a spring in which he received rave reviews, it looks like the Sooners are looking for ways to get him on the field.

He’ll play safety and some cheetah. His athleticism and coverage skills will be a factor in the secondary. The Sooners need him to be a gamechanger in year one and with his ability to play the football in the air, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bowen lead Oklahoma in interceptions.

Jaquaize Pettaway is a star

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The wide receiver is going through competition on the outside to determine who will start opposite of Jalil Farooq. One of the players that’s had a noteworthy fall camp, is wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway.

Arriving as a summer enrollee, he’s done nothing but impress in his short time in Norman. With elite speed and fantastic route-running ability, Pettaway will earn opportunities to contribute this season. And because of that speed, he’ll make the most of it.

As teams concern themselves with a running game (according to our bold predictions, leads the nation) they’ll get beaten over the top by Gabriel and Pettaway in the deep passing game.

Look for the true freshman to chip in five touchdowns and 400 yards receiving this season.

Oklahoma has 4 All-Big 12 defenders

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

After a season like they had a year ago, it would be reasonable to temper expectations for 2023. But these are bold predictions, we’re not trying to be reasonable.

This one comes from Sooners Wire contributor Bryant Crews, who believes Danny Stutsman, Rondell Bothroyd, Woodi Washington, and Billy Bowman will earn All-Big 12 first team selections.

Veterans on a defense that needs a return to form, this fearsome foursome will be looked to for leadership this season. They’ll have the opportunity to have a significant impact on Oklahoma’s 2023 season and will be a big reason why they return to contention.

Austin Stogner has 7 touchdowns

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

There was a saying about former Minnesota Vikings great Cris Carter. That all he did was catch touchdowns. That wasn’t entirely accurate because he finished his career with 14,000 receiving yards, which is 13th all-time. But he’s third among wide receivers and eighth overall in total touchdowns with 131.

If Austin Stogner has the season that many think he will in his return to Norman, a big year is in store. Sooners Wire contributor Jaron Spor believes Stogner will go for seven scores, helping Oklahoma’s red zone offense take a big step up.

Make Special Teams Great Again

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Oklahoma Sooners had a kick or punt return for a touchdown was the 2016 season. It was Dede Westbrook who provided the boost with a punt return for a score. The last time Oklahoma had two returns for touchdowns goes back a decade to Jalen Saunders, who had a pair of punt return touchdowns.

In both seasons, the Sooners were victorious in the Sugar Bowl over an Alabama school.

With improved options at kick and punt return this year, the Sooners will have three return touchdowns on the season. That kind of performance on special teams will make all the difference.

This season, the Sugar Bowl will play host to one of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

Could Oklahoma’s special teams get them back to the playoff in 2023?

Danny Stutsman leads not only the Big 12, but the world in tackles

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, Danny Stutsman led the Big 12 in tackles. In 2023, he’ll lead the nation.

Another offseason with Jerry Schmidt and heading into his second season as a starter, last year was just a teaser to the type of player that Danny Stutsman can be.

He’s a tough physical player at the point of attack. With a deeper understanding of Brent Venables defense, better talent around him, and a deeper group of linebackers to spell him some, Stutsman will have an incredible year.

Sooners Defense holds opponents under 3.5 yards per carry

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, 27 teams held their opponents under 3.5 yards per carry.

Of those 27 teams, only three had losing records. Navy, Iowa State, and Texas State. Navy hasn’t had a winning season since 2019. Iowa State couldn’t buy a point (eek). Texas State has had just one winning season since joining the FBS back in 2009, and that was a decade ago.

Three of the four teams to make the College Football Playoff held their opponents under 3.5 yards per carry. TCU was the exception, allowing 4.3 yards per carry. Their 2022 season didn’t make sense.

If you want to win at the collegiate level, you have to be able to stop the run. There aren’t even really good quarterbacks to go around, so slowing down opposing run games to force teams with lesser quarterbacks to throw is a great recipe for success.

In 2022, Oklahoma struggled to stop the run. It’s why Baylor was able to beat the Sooners despite an average game from Blake Shapen.

Not this year.

In 2023, the Oklahoma Sooners stop the run, holding opponents under 3.5 yards per carry, which helps them win enough games to be in contention.

Oklahoma enacts revenge, beats Texas in Red River

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Did the 2022 Red River Showdown even happen?

It did. It was bad. It was an aberration.

It was so outside the norm that it simply didn’t make sense. Everything that could go wrong for Oklahoma on that Saturday in October, did go wrong.

If we can be so bold. That won’t happen this year.

The Sooners go into the Cotton Bowl to face their Red River counterparts with the biggest of chips on their shoulder and a healthy quarterback and hand the Longhorns their second loss of the season (L to Alabama).

Sooners roll through the season undefeated

Oklahoma quarterback Jason White celebrates the Sooner’s 12-0 win over Texas with fans in Dallas. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2004. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

Among the potential outcomes for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023, an undefeated season is certainly possible. A lot of things have to go right for the Sooners, but it’s possible.

The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Sooners a 4.1% chance to go undefeated in 2023.

We’re going to take those odds to the bank.

Oklahoma hasn’t completed a regular season undefeated since 2004. But again, we’re getting bold here. If Oklahoma beats Texas, Oklahoma’s going to be playing in the Big 12 championship.

Sooners finish with a top 30 defense

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 30 team in points per game allowed 22.9 points per game in 2022. If the Oklahoma Sooners can cut a touchdown off of their average from 2022, they’ll be where they need to be to have a top 30 defense in college football.

While that might be a stretch, the schedule looks like it might accommodate such a jump. They play Texas and Kansas, two teams that will have really good offenses. Other than that, there’s not an offense that absolutely scares you as things stand right now.

With the additions in the transfer portal and the development of the roster of players that are returning, top 30 could be well within reach. And if they want to achieve these bold predictions, they’ll need a strong defensive performance to do so.

Leading Conference Awards

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

After what will be a strong season for the Sooners, Oklahoma leads the conference in All-Big 12 selections. If Oklahoma has the season that the bold predictions we’re making thinks they can have, the Sooners could have seven or eight first-team selections.

All-SEC Big 12 Title Game

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If Brett Yormark has anything to say about it, Oklahoma and Texas won’t sniff the Big 12 title game. But he’s not writing the script for the Red River foes as they make their way through their last season in the Big 12.

After Yormark’s comments at a Texas Tech forum, there’d be nothing sweeter than OU and Texas meeting in the Big 12 title game.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark today: “Coach (Joey McGuire), I’m not going to put any pressure on you, but I’m going to be in Austin on Thanksgiving. And you better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year.” pic.twitter.com/KRDohHn288 — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) August 23, 2023

Grabbing No. 15 and bolting

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners have 14 Big 12 championships. No other school has won more than three. Taking Texas, Texas A&M, Nebraska, and Missouri’s combined six Big 12 championships out of the equation, the rest of the Big 12 (including a returning Colorado) only has eight conference titles.

If Oklahoma is able to win Big 12 title No. 15 in 2023, the new Big 12 won’t catch the Sooners until 2030.

Kansas State and Baylor, who have three a piece, won’t catch the Sooners for a long time, even if OU doesn’t win Big 12 title No. 15 this year.

The Sooners have been the dominant force in the Big 12 for its lifetime. And they’ll go out on top in 2023.

Heading to NYC

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

We’re bold predicting big things for Dillon Gabriel in 2023. A Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award and a resurgent season for the Oklahoma Sooners that culminates in a Big 12 title game should have Gabriel representing Oklahoma in New York at the Heisman Trophy ceremonies.

The last time OU sent a Sooner to New York was in 2019 when Jalen Hurts finished as the runner-up to Joe Burrow. Oklahoma feels due.

Unfortunately, he’ll suffer a similar fate as Hurts, finishing as the runner-up.

Caleb Williams goes back-to-back

Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

This may not be Oklahoma Sooners related, but it’s a bold prediction nonetheless.

It’s been nearly 50 years since the Heisman Trophy was awarded to the same player in consecutive years. Archie Griffin of Ohio State was the last back-to-back winner of the Heisman.

Though there have been players that were deserving of such an honor, the streak finally gets broken when Caleb Williams wins the award for the second straight season.

He’s the best player in college football. And if he has a season like the one he had a year ago, Caleb Williams should run away with the award.

Returning to the College Football Playoff

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

If the Oklahoma Sooners win the Big 12 and go undefeated, they’ll be back in the College Football Playoff.

It’s only fitting that the Sooners get back into the mix after a several-year absence in the final iteration of the four-team playoff. If the stars align and all goes according to the Bold Predictions, the Sooners will get a shot to head into the SEC on the highest of notes.

As has been documented by dozens of us. The Sooners enter year two of a head coach with a left-handed transfer quarterback at the helm. Last time that was the case, they won it all.

Now we’re not going to sit here and say the Sooners will win the national championship. But we will say they will win a playoff game. If Max Duggan and TCU can win a playoff game, then why not the Sooners?

No. 1 in our Hearts, No. 1 in the Nation

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If all goes according to the Bold Predictions plan, the Oklahoma Sooners will have a heck of a 2023 season. It would be an incredible story for the Sooners to go from 6-7 to 14-1 and national champion runner-up.

Even if they simply get back to the Big 12 title game, it would be quite the comeback story.

If all of this happens, Brent Venables will win Big 12 and national coach of the year. And like Sonny Dykes after the Horned Frogs made it to the title game, Venables could earn himself a nice pay bump in the process.

