The 23 best-dressed countries during the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony

Tokyo 2020 is officially underway.

The Summer Olympics began in full on Friday with the opening ceremony, where countries from across the world showed off some high fashion.

From Bermuda shorts and fanny packs to beautiful prints and jackets, a wide array of looks were on display.

Below we broke down some of the most fun, fabulous, and note-worthy looks from the opening ceremony.

As is tradition, Greece was the first country to make its entrance. Their delegation of 82 athletes was led by flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias.

Greece. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Argentina's 187 athletes wore sport coats into the opening ceremony but came ready to party, breaking into a delightful dance as they made their way into the arena.

Argentina. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Swimmers Allyson Ponson and Mikel Schreuders led Aruba's delegation into the stadium to show off some gorgeous jackets.

Aruba. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Flag bearer Natália Bernardo led Angola in an astounding look.

Angola. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Italy's 386 athletes were impossible to miss, with shirts bearing the colors of their flag for all to see.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Uganda's athletes went a more formal route, with swimmer Kirabo Namutebi and boxer Shadiri Bwogi leading the way.

Uganda. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Ukraine's delegation featured 161 athletes and 161 fanny packs to go along with them. Undoubtedly the best accessory of the Summer Games.

Ukraine. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Swimmer Cate Campbell and basketball player Patty Mills led Australia into the stadium, wearing a look that was ready for summer fun.

Australia. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

The seven athletes representing Guyana wore a bold red that immediately caught the eye.

Guyana. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Cameroon's 12 athletes were some of the many Olympic hopefuls wearing stunning prints.

Cameroon. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Cote d'Ivoire brought plenty of color to the arena as well.

Cote d'Ivoire. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Colombia had one of the best looks of the Olympics, with gorgeous hats and flowing kimonos to celebrate their arrival in Tokyo.

Colombia. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Jamaica's standout record on the track helped inspire its clean look.

Jamaica. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines also brought a show-stopping print to the Summer Olympics.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Pita Taufatofua, the infamous shirtless Tongan, once again led his delegation proudly into the Olympic arena.

Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony. Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images)

Bermuda fittingly arrived to Tokyo in some sporting Bermuda shorts.

Bermuda. MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

It's possible no delegation combined style and comfort better than Benin.

Benin. MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The best look of the night possibly belonged to Portugal, who wore sharp, simple jackets as they entered the arena.

Portugal. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

South Africa also decided on a bold print to be the centerpiece of their look for the opening ceremony.

South Africa. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Latvia's 33 athletes appeared as if from the future, wearing shining silver bottoms and an eye-catching top.

Latvia. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Once again outfitted by Ralph Lauren, Team USA was led by baseball's Eddy Alvarez and basketball's Sue Bird.

Team USA. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

France was the penultimate country to make the walk into the stadium - an acknowledgment of their role as the next host nation of the Summer Olympics in 2024.

France. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

And the march was capped off by host nation Japan, who brought fans bearing their country's flag.

Japan. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

