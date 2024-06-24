22yo sends message to Arsenal after completing permanent exit

Arthur Okonkwo has sent a message to Arsenal and the fans after his permanent exit to join Wrexham AFC.

WREXHAM, WALES: Arthur Okonkwo of Wrexham during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at Racecourse Ground on March 29, 2024. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Arthur Okonkwo officially completed a permanent move to Wrexham AFC over the weekend, having spent the season on loan with the same club.

Okonkwo helped Wrexham to achieve promotion to League One, and he’ll now get the opportunity to play in the new division with the team.

But after over 15 years at Arsenal, the move is an emotional one for Okonkwo, and he posted his farewell on Instagram.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo warming up with Arsenal before a UEFA Europa League match at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal. Copyright: Focus Images

“The time has come to say goodbye,” Okonkwo wrote. “Having joined the Club in 2009 at eight years old, I have so many incredible memories from over 15 years.

“I’ve made friends for life and owe so much to the all the coaches I’ve worked with, team-mates I’ve played with, fans who’ve supported me and everyone involved with the Club for helping me grow and develop into the person and player I am today.

“Arsenal will always be special to me and I hope to see them be successful in the coming years. Thank you.”

Arthur Okonkwo with Wrexham AFC (Photo via Wrexham on Twitter)

Okonkwo did well with Wrexham in 2023/24, playing 40 times in all competitions and keeping 16 clean sheets whilst helping them to promotion to League One.

He clearly felt he had a guarantee of stability in Wales that Arsenal couldn’t offer him at this stage, and he’ll hope the club continue their rise to eventually meet the Gunners in the Premier League.