22 Zucchini-Packed Recipes for Sunday Dinner
Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp
Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata
Zucchini Lasagna
Skillet Mac & Cheese with Zucchini & Pimiento
Basil-Parmesan Zucchini Roll-Ups Casserole
Creamy Zucchini-Chickpea Soup with Spinach
Zucchini, Spinach & Gouda Bake
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini
Classic Zucchini Casserole
Taco-Stuffed Zucchini
Gruyère, Onion & Zucchini Quiche
Cream of Zucchini Soup
Zucchini Noodle Pie
Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles
Cheesy Zucchini Quiche
Zucchini Enchiladas
Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken
Zucchini Frittata
Greek Vegetarian Stuffed Zucchini
Zucchini Pizza Casserole
From noodles to casseroles to creamy soups—zucchini really can do it all, and these recipes show off the veggie in its most delicious forms. Whether you prefer your green summer squash paired with herbaceous sauces or packed into a flavorful casserole, these dishes will surely hit the spot. Recipes like our Zucchini Lasagna and Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp make delicious Sunday feasts that everyone will love.