22 Zucchini-Packed Recipes for Sunday Dinner

    Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

    Cut some carbs and use spiralized zucchini in place of noodles in this zesty pesto pasta dish recipe. Top with Cajun-seasoned shrimp to complete this quick and easy dinner.

    Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

    This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).

    Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

    This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.

  • <p>Roasted zucchini slices stand in beautifully for wheat pasta in this no-noodle lasagna. The simple swap reduces calories and eliminates gluten. It's also a great way to use up extra zucchini if your plants are prolific.</p>
    Zucchini Lasagna

    Roasted zucchini slices stand in beautifully for wheat pasta in this no-noodle lasagna. The simple swap reduces calories and eliminates gluten. It's also a great way to use up extra zucchini if your plants are prolific.

    Skillet Mac & Cheese with Zucchini & Pimiento

    Sweet and mild pimiento peppers add a little zest to this skillet mac and cheese, while zucchini boosts the veggie count. Here we boil the pasta a little less than usual, until just shy of al dente, so it doesn't overcook in the oven.

    Basil-Parmesan Zucchini Roll-Ups Casserole

    Thin slices of zucchini wrap around a creamy filling of ricotta and Parmesan cheese and are nestled in a creamy pesto sauce in this light and summery vegetarian casserole.

  • <p>Canned chickpeas combined with tahini thicken this simple vegetable soup and give it a creamy consistency. The chickpeas also provide satisfying plant protein and combine with the veggies to add plenty of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Serve this easy dinner with baguette slices.</p>
    Creamy Zucchini-Chickpea Soup with Spinach

    Canned chickpeas combined with tahini thicken this simple vegetable soup and give it a creamy consistency. The chickpeas also provide satisfying plant protein and combine with the veggies to add plenty of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Serve this easy dinner with baguette slices.

    Zucchini, Spinach & Gouda Bake

    The addition of flour and baking powder gives more leavening power to the eggs, making this dish a bit more tender and fluffier than a quiche.

    Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini

    We wrap tender chicken with strips of bacon that crisp up when placed under the broiler. It's a fast recipe for a satisfying, healthy meal.

  • <p>This comforting zucchini casserole with buttery crackers and cheese is the perfect recipe for your bumper crop of zucchini. Fresh thyme is lightly floral while fresh ground pepper adds kick to this creamy summer casserole.</p>
    Classic Zucchini Casserole

    This comforting zucchini casserole with buttery crackers and cheese is the perfect recipe for your bumper crop of zucchini. Fresh thyme is lightly floral while fresh ground pepper adds kick to this creamy summer casserole.

    Taco-Stuffed Zucchini

    These stuffed zucchini boats are filled with all your favorite taco ingredients like seasoned meat, cheese and avocado. They're perfect for a a low-carb alternative on taco night or a great kid-friendly way to sneak in more vegetables.

    Gruyère, Onion & Zucchini Quiche

    This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is filled with sweet caramelized onion, zucchini and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for dinner.

  • <p>This cream of zucchini soup recipe is a great way to use up your garden zucchini. The potatoes add to the creaminess, while croutons add texture and chives brighten the flavor.</p>
    Cream of Zucchini Soup

    This cream of zucchini soup recipe is a great way to use up your garden zucchini. The potatoes add to the creaminess, while croutons add texture and chives brighten the flavor.

    Zucchini Noodle Pie

    If you're familiar with Italian spaghetti pie, you'll love this better-for-you gluten-free update to the classic comforting casserole. Replacing the traditional spaghetti with zucchini noodles keeps the meal from weighing you down, but it's still as cheesy and saucy as ever.

    Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles

    Packed with plenty of vegetables and tons of flavor, this chicken pasta bake is inspired by the ingredients in a caprese salad.

  • <p>This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand.</p>
    Cheesy Zucchini Quiche

    This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand.

    Zucchini Enchiladas

    Using thinly sliced zucchini in place of tortillas is a great way to cut back on carbs and still enjoy cheesy chicken enchiladas. If you like the heat, opt for a spicy enchilada sauce.

    Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

    This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.

  • <p>A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.</p>
    Zucchini Frittata

    A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.

    Greek Vegetarian Stuffed Zucchini

    These vegetarian stuffed zucchinis are perfectly tender and fresh with the flavors of the Mediterranean. Olives and feta cheese deliver a nice salty bite, while quinoa adds a nutty flavor, along with protein and fiber.

    Zucchini Pizza Casserole

    Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet.

From noodles to casseroles to creamy soups—zucchini really can do it all, and these recipes show off the veggie in its most delicious forms. Whether you prefer your green summer squash paired with herbaceous sauces or packed into a flavorful casserole, these dishes will surely hit the spot. Recipes like our Zucchini Lasagna and Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp make delicious Sunday feasts that everyone will love.

