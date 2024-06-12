22-yo United forward set to depart Old Trafford as he agrees deal with Euro giants – Report

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has reportedly agreed a deal to sign for Juventus.

The 22-year-old spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Getafe and was excellent with his performances.

He started 30 La Liga matches last term, scoring eight goals and creating six assists in the process.

The right-winger also featured in three Copa del Rey games, with two goals to his name.

Getafe wanted to extend his stay beyond the summer but he is now closing in on a move to Juventus.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Greenwood has agreed a deal to sign for the Old Lady.

However, the Italian giants will also have to reach an agreement with Manchester United who are reportedly demanding a hefty £42 million fee.

The Red Devils were planning to reintegrate the 22-year-old after charges of rape and assault were dropped in February last year.

But they were forced to reverse their decision following a huge backlash from supporters on social media.

The summer transfer budget is said to be tight at Old Trafford and so they will be looking to sell players to raise cash for new recruits.

Jadon Sancho is expected to depart United, while Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof are also facing uncertain futures in Manchester.