All-22 video: Alabama transfer Parker Brailsford vs Texas NFL Draft prospect Byron Murphy

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer has added a key transfer for his first Crimson Tide team on Saturday in Parker Brailsford, who started at center last year for DeBoer's Washington team. Brailsford earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors, as well as being named a Freshman All-American, in his first year as a starter. Though light at 275 pounds, Brailsford displays excellent athleticism with his ability to pull and sustain second-level blocks. He will be a redshirt sophomore at Alabama this fall with three years of eligibility remaining.

In Washington's College Football Playoff semifinal against Texas, Brailsford had 13 head-to-head snaps against Texas' outstanding DT Byron Murphy, who was named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. Murphy (6-1, 308 pounds) was a dominant presence for the UT defense last season, and is projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, possibly even a top-10 selection. Below, check out the All-22 video of Brailsford vs. Murphy from Texas' win over the Huskies.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

PORTAL NEWS: Parker Brailsford picks Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer via transfer portal

DEBOER ON ROSTER: What Kalen DeBoer said about Alabama football roster turnover: 'Not alarmed at all'

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: All-22 video: Alabama OL Parker Brailsford vs Texas star Byron Murphy