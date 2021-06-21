Your Couch Isn't Complete Without 'The Golden Girls' Pillow Featuring Blanche, Sophia, Rose, and Dorothy

  • <p>Name a more iconic group of friends than <em>The Golden Girls</em>. We'll wait. If you ever wished you were friends with Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, then you'll be excited to know that there are a ton of products with their faces all over them. It's almost like you're sitting around the table eating cheesecake together.</p>
  • <p><strong>Himilk</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091CMWWXL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2089.g.2706%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>After watching a few episodes of <em>The Golden Girls</em>, you feel like you’re part of their friend group. After all, they are in your home, making you laugh, and eating cheesecake. Now you can really have them in your home, thanks to the 18-by-18-inch pillow cover feature Blanche, Sophia, Rose, and Dorothy.</p>
  • <p><strong>Golden Girls</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FZQFL8X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2089.g.2706%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When the weather heats up, so does your car. Now your four favorite ladies will keep your car shady (Shady Pines, that is) with a windshield cover. The best part is that Dorothy’s, Rose’s, Blanche’s, and Sophia’s facial expressions match their characters perfectly.</p>
  • <p>toynk.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toynk.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-golden-girls-stemless-wine-glass-collectible-set-of-4-each-holds-20-ounces&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2706%2Fbest-golden-girls-merchandise-shirts-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let’s be real: All of us have chosen one of <em>The Golden Girls</em> as our twin flame. This set of stemless wine glasses lets you show that off, because they say “I’m a Dorothy,” “I’m a Rose,” “I’m a Blanche,” or “I’m a Sophia.” You can get all four 10-ounce glasses from Toynk.</p>
  • <p><strong>MRSP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088Z8WHMK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2089.g.2706%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can never have too many little bags for your makeup and knick-knacks. We bet, however, that you <em>don't</em> have one as fun as this one, which showcases cartoon heads of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia.</p>
  • <p><strong>USAOPOLY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y3PG8F2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2089.g.2706%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Game night has never been so much fun! This version of Monopoly is based off of the beloved show, so you'll love all the little details on the board. For your player piece, you can be things like Sophia's purse or Rose's precious teddy bear. Now all we need is some cheesecake and we're ready to play!</p>
  • <p><strong>RP Studio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0762471328?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2089.g.2706%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think you know <em>The Golden Girls</em> better than anyone else? Prove it! This trivia game comes with 200 questions (50 per Golden Girl!) to really test your knowledge. It also comes with a 96-page guide book that detail the plot synopses of all 180 episodes.</p><p>You can expect questions like: What color was Blanche’s wedding dress? And what did Dorothy’s father call her as a child? If you said “red” and “Spumoni face,” you’re ready to play.</p>
  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F523515409%2Fgranny-panties-briefs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2706%2Fbest-golden-girls-merchandise-shirts-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>You have to really love <em>The Golden Girls</em> to rock the four ladies on your … underwear? Etsy shop Hairbrained makes the hilarious literal granny panties. The front says “Granny Panties” with the Miami water and trees, and the back shows cartooned Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia holding cheesecake. You have to admit that they are super adorable.</p>
  • <p><strong>Just Funky</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/just-funky-golden-girls-wine-charms-set-of-4/-/A-76170972" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now when you get together with your best friends, you won’t have to worry that someone is drinking your Blanche — ahem, drinking <em>out of </em>your Blanche glass, because you’ll have a charm around the stem indicating that it’s yours. Plus, they’re the cutest accessory to make wine night even more fun.</p>
  • <p>alwaysfits.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fcollections%2Fgolden-girls%2Fproducts%2Fgolden-girls-hot-sauce-4-pack-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2706%2Fbest-golden-girls-merchandise-shirts-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You thought that Sophia’s one-liners are spicy? Just wait until you try all four of these hot sauces!</p>
  • <p><strong>Chia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZP9KJ8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2089.g.2706%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now your favorite four ladies can come to life in your home ... in the form of Chia Pets! Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia are ready for a new hairdo.</p>
  • <p><strong>TheEternalFlame</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F263352641%2Fpatron-saints-of-friendship-prayer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2706%2Fbest-golden-girls-merchandise-shirts-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In the name of the Rose, the Blanche, and the Dorthy and Sophia, amen.</p>
  • <p><strong>Funko</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JN49KHZ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2089.g.2706%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even your <em>snack</em> can be<em> Golden Girls</em>-themed with this PEZ dispenser! There's one for each of the four women, so you might want to collect them all.</p>
  • <p><strong>GKNation Movies & TV</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q2W7ZTS/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2089.g.2706%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Remember when Blanche killed us with this line? That’s how a Southern Belle insults someone properly.</p>
  • <p><strong>Just Funky</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/just-funky-golden-girls-stay-golden-20oz-coffee-mug/-/A-75519548" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This yellow mug features Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia on one side, and “Stay Golden” on the other.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>TheFoxyHipster</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F226235737%2Fthe-golden-girls-inspired-stud-earrings&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2706%2Fbest-golden-girls-merchandise-shirts-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We’re willing to get a couple more piercings just so we can wear all four of these face stud earrings at once!</p>
  • <p><strong>Towne9</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F468917098%2Fshady-pines-black-key-tag-golden-girls&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2706%2Fbest-golden-girls-merchandise-shirts-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know, in case you ever have a daughter who tricks you into going to a nursing home.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Funko</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01F6W8OIG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2089.g.2706%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Playing with dolls is socially acceptable when it’s these figurines, right?</p>
  • <p><strong>yousillyduffer</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F485475820%2Fthe-golden-girls-enamel-pin-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2706%2Fbest-golden-girls-merchandise-shirts-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep your friends close, but keep <em>The Golden Girls</em> closer … by transferring these pins to a new outfit every day.</p>
  • <p><strong>Customized Girl</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B014WJBJ8G/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2089.g.2706%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You thought Regina George’s group was difficult to join? Just try to get in with these ladies.</p>
  • <p><strong>EatCoutureCupcakes</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F488183766%2Fgolden-girls-party-inspired-golden-girls&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2706%2Fbest-golden-girls-merchandise-shirts-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe you didn’t have a <em>Golden Girls</em>-themed party in the works, but after seeing these napkins, how could you resist throwing one?</p>
