Your Couch Isn't Complete Without 'The Golden Girls' Pillow Featuring Blanche, Sophia, Rose, and Dorothy

Reuters

Jon Rahm's U.S. Open buildup suffered a huge setback when a positive COVID-19 test forced him out of the Memorial tournament when leading by six, but the Spaniard said he was able to keep a positive outlook thanks to advice from major champions Padraig Harrington and Nick Faldo. Rahm, who triumphed by a shot at Torrey Pines on Sunday to win his first major, said both Harrington and Faldo told him they had learned so much through the adversity of being disqualified from tournaments they were set to win. "Padraig told me a story in which he was leading by five after 54 holes, signed the wrong scorecard, and got disqualified," Rahm said.