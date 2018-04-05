22 players will attend the draft

Baker Mayfield won’t be at the draft. Twenty-two other players will be.

The NFL has announced the list of players who will attend the festivities, which begin three weeks from tonight in Arlington, Texas. Here’s the full list: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville; Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming; Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State; Taven Bryan, DT, Florida; Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State; Sam Darnold, QB, USC; Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA; Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech; Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama; Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama; Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida; Derrius Guice, RB, LSU; Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa; Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville; Derwin James, S, Florida State; Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA; Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA; Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia; Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State; Vita Vea, DT, Washington; Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State; Connor Williams, OT, Texas.

Four of the top quarterbacks will be there, along with running back Saquon Barkley and defensive end Bradley Chubb. Guard Quenton Nelson, regarded by many as a top-10 pick, doesn’t appear on the list.

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who wasn’t even invited (at first) to the Scouting Combine, will be attending the draft. It’s unclear, however, how long he’ll be waiting in the green room.

The first round unfolds on Thursday, with rounds two and three on Friday and the rest of the draft on Saturday.