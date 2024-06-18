22-year-old defensive fullback could be the solution Barcelona needs

FC Barcelona may delve deep into the market to find themselves a new fullback. The club wishes to recruit and improve their team, but it will hardly be an easy task. For Hansi Flick, the new coach of Barcelona, the addition of a new left-back could be crucial.

When it comes to the priority signings for FC Barcelona, the arrival of a new pivot and left-winger are the primary choices. Afterwards, Barça may be willing to invest on a new fullback if the finances align for it. However, the Catalans also have a solid option waiting right at home.

According to SPORT, 22-year-old Barcelona Atletic defender Gerard Martin is seen as a suitable option for the first team to consider. A formidable defensive fullback, he is seen as the right profile to come in as an alternative to Alejandro Balde, who boasts a much more offensive profile.

Having arrived at Barcelona back in last summer aged 21, the player has grown quite a bit since then. His progression has been gradual, but it has been very evident since the day he arrived to his latest displays of elite performances with Rafa Marquez’s Barcelona Atletic.

In the event that Hansi Flick, new head coach of the Barcelona first team, seems the player to be worthy of the highest level, Martin will be awarded that opportunity. After all, recent reports have claimed that the Barcelona youngster is one of the special few who Flick will entertain during the pre-season.

However, the 22-year-old Spanish full-back has one more year left in his contract with FC Barcelona. Depending on what his progression within the club is after the ongoing play-offs with the B team, a lot could be decided about his future.

A physically gifted and mature defender, his age exceeding that of most of his peers in Barça Atletic, the player is definitely one to watch. In case Hansi Flick definitely wishes to have a more defensive fullback profile in his roster, and the Blaugranes refrain from spending in the market, Gerard Martin’s option is hardly a bad one.