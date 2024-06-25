22-year-old Chelsea star internally discussed at another Premier League club

Newcastle have discussed Noni Madueke internally as the Magpies identify options to strengthen at right wing according to reports.

The Blues are set for another active summer and have already signed Tosin Adarabioyo, whilst an official announcement for Omari Kellyman is expected this week ahead of his £19m from Aston Villa.

Chelsea will also be looking to move on a number of players, but things have been slightly slower in that department, with Ian Maatsen’s imminent £37.5m move to Villa the only outgoing of note.

Newcastle have discussed Madueke

The Blues have decisions to take on a number of youngsters and fringe players with the club wanting to move on the likes of Armando Broja, Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

The futures of Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher remain in doubt with the club ideally liking to sell the pair, but no significant inroads seem to have been made in regards to a departure for either player.

One player supporters don’t expect to leave is Noni Madueke, but The Athletic have reported the 22-year-old has been internally discussed at Newcastle as they look to sign a right winger this summer.

Madueke has been internally discussed at Newcastle.

Had Chelsea pulled off a deal for Michael Olise a departure for Madueke could have appeared more likely, but with the Blues pulling out of the race for the Frenchman it would make no sense for them to sanction Madueke’s departure.

Madueke arrived at Stamford Bridge from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, and had a difficult first six months at the club, and also endured a tough start to last season.

However, the England under-21 international got his head down and worked hard and he was rewarded with a run in the side towards the end of the season, which was probably his best run of form in his short Chelsea career to date.

The winger provided five goal contributions in Chelsea’s last nine games of the season as he started to show what he was really capable of.

Madueke could be set for a key role under Enzo Maresca with wingers a vital part of the Italian’s system, and he will have an opportunity to impress the new boss in pre-season and stake his claim for a place in the starting line-up.