#22 Loyola routs Evansville: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Fresh off of their AP ranking on Monday, the Loyola Ramblers remain undefeated in conference play after dismantling the Evansville Purple Aces by a score of 77-48. This win extends their winning streak to ten games, and they now hold a record of 14-2 (4-0 in conference). Here are three observations from the victory:

No comeback necessary

After multiple games with slow starts, the Ramblers came out firing early, leading the Purple Aces by a score of 30-24 at the half. Despite Evansville starting the game off strongly, the Ramblers’ strong defense was able to hold them to a 32.7 percent clip from the field.

Now that's what I call a transition basket!@RamblersMBB makes it a 46-31 contest courtesy of a Lucas Williamson three ðŸ€! pic.twitter.com/0JVulvm6Wk — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) January 19, 2022

Led by graduate student Lucas Williamson’s game leading 15 points, the Ramblers opened up the contest to lead by just under 30 points by the end.

Chris Knight

Senior Chris Knight continued his hot streak off the bench, this time contributing for 12 points. The big-man also put together a stellar performance on D, good for 3 defensive rebounds and 3 blocks. Knight’s presence in the paint was felt all game long, as he was a large contributor to the Ramblers’ 32 points in the paint.

Make that 2âƒ£ big blocks for @CKnight8174 tonight ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/5u2NMagVR0 — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) January 19, 2022

Depth overwhelms Evansville

A key factor of the Rambler offense is the fact that it consists of more than just their starting five. The Ramblers were guided on Tuesday night by twelve different scorers to outscore the Purple Aces bench by a score of 35-6. In addition to Knight’s 12 points, the Ramblers led off the bench by a season high 8 points from graduate student Keith Clemons and 7 from graduate student Tate Hall. Rounding it out was senior Will Alcock with 2 of his own.

The Ramblers return to Gentile Arena for their first game with students back in 2022 to take on Missouri State on Saturday at 2:30 pm on CBS Sports Network.