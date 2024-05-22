22 local seniors receive Pan American Golf Association scholarships

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During a ceremony held at Jim Bass Ford on May 22, $22,000 in scholarships were awarded to 22 local seniors from the San Angelo chapter of the Pan American Golf Association.

Each recipient received a $1,000 scholarship based on academics, community involvement and financial need.

“Cause every little bit helps when they go off to college or technical school, I mean every amount helps and this is a big amount that helps reduce their cost to go to school and get an education of some type,” said Jim Bass Ford general manager Jimmy Bass.

The Pan American Golf Association held its annual scholarship golf tournament in May and has organized the tournament for more than 40 years. Jim Bass Ford has sponsored the event for more than ten years.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.