22 Iowa Hawkeyes football stats to know entering the 2022 season

By now, you know the drill. The 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes had one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, but the offense left so much to be desired. As a result, a perfect 6-0 start lost its luster with a pair of midseason losses to Purdue and at Wisconsin.

After four straight wins to close the regular season locked down the Big Ten West crown, the Hawkeyes were exposed in the Big Ten championship game by the Michigan Wolverines, 42-3. Iowa followed that championship game loss up with a field goal defeat in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky. Enter the spring and summer of offensive discontent.

A step forward in the Hawkeyes’ quarterback play and Iowa’s offense in general would go a mile in 2022. If Iowa can find that recipe, then fans can start realistically thinking about a return trip to the Big Ten championship game.

With an ongoing quarterback competition still being waged in Iowa City, what’s to come next is really anybody’s guess. There’s optimism that Spencer Petras can elevate his game to the next level. The 6-foot-5, 233 pound signal-caller from San Rafael, Calif., has been working out with quarterbacks coach and trainer Tony Racioppi this offseason to refine his body and his game.

Still, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said to end the spring that he and the rest of his offensive staff are planning a long, hard look heading into the fall at each of their three options under center.

Where does that leave us entering the 2022 college football season? Here’s a look back at all of Iowa’s key offensive and defensive numbers from last season to get fans prepped for what may lie ahead in 2022.

Rushing offense: 123.6 rushing yards per game, No. 102 nationally

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

While quarterback Spencer Petras has been handling the bulk of fans’ shrapnel, what’s not talked about as much is Iowa’s relative ineffectiveness in the rushing department.

The Hawkeyes averaged just 123.6 rushing yards per game, which ranked No. 102 nationally. Iowa’s 3.41 yards per carry only ranked ahead of Indiana, Penn State and Purdue among Big Ten teams.

Story continues

That needs to drastically improve for Iowa in order to position its quarterbacks in easier downs and distances. Obviously, some of that ineffectiveness can also be attributed to play-call sequencing as well. Iowa’s leading returning rusher is running back Gavin Williams, who carried 65 times for 305 rushing yards.

Passing offense: 180.1 passing yards per game, No. 109 nationally

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Really, no need to hammer this point home. Iowa has to find more consistency and more big plays in the passing game. It’s not as if the Hawkeyes are devoid of pass catchers. Hopefully, this offseason has been spent figuring out what can be done to make that happen.

Total offense: 303.7 yards per game, No. 121 nationally

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Add the nation’s 102nd rushing offense with the country’s 109th passing offense and what do you get? The No. 121 total offense. Yikes.

3rd down conversion percentage: .340, No. 110 nationally

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not rocket science. Offenses that struggle to consistently move the football and put up points typically weren’t successful on third down. That holds true here for Iowa.

Red zone offense: .723, No. 122 nationally

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

To compound the total offense woes, Iowa simply wasn’t very good at punching it into the end zone once the offense made its way to the red zone. The Hawkeyes had 15 red zone rushing touchdowns and four red zone passing touchdowns in 2021 on 47 trips. That’s a 40.4% touchdown conversion rate. Overall, Iowa cashed in on just 34-of-47 red zone trips.

Scoring offense: 23.4 points per game, No. 99 nationally

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State—the nation’s top scoring offense in 2021—had 76 touchdowns last season. Compare that to Iowa’s 36 touchdowns in 2021. The bar that the Buckeyes set isn’t really what the Hawkeyes are chasing, but it does give some indication in the gulf between the two.

Rushing defense: 114.4 rushing yards allowed per game, No. 13 nationally

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The hallmark of any great defense starts here. Iowa limited opponents to 3.15 yards per carry and 114.4 rushing yards per game, which ranked 13th nationally.

Passing defense: 214.4 passing yards allowed per game, No. 42 nationally

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is an area Iowa can actually improve upon defensively in 2022. That will be a challenge, though, as the Hawkeyes are replacing two key pieces in their defensive backfield, Matt Hankins and Jack Koerner.

Total defense: 328.8 yards per game, No. 17 nationally

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa combined the No. 13 rushing defense with the country’s No. 42 passing defense to finish up with what ranked as college football’s No. 17 total defense, surrendering 328.8 total yards of offense per game.

3rd down conversion defense: .369, No. 45 nationally

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Iowa held opponents to just 79 third-down conversions on 214 attempts. It’s no surprise to see the Hawkeyes were one of the nation’s top 45 third-down defenses given the rest of Iowa’s 2021 defensive profile.

Red zone defense: .907, No. 115 nationally

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Really, this is an anomaly. Iowa was so good everywhere else defensively, but they just weren’t great in the red zone. Hawkeye opponents cashed in with touchdowns on 24-of-43 red zone trips and failed to come away with points on just four occasions. It does put into perspective how good and opportunistic Iowa was a season ago outside the red zone.

Scoring defense: 19.21 points per game, No. 13 nationally

Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports

Ultimately, this is all that counts, right? Iowa surrendered just 19.21 points per game last season, which ranked No. 13 nationally.

25 interceptions, No. 1 nationally

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of being opportunistic, the Iowa Hawkeyes led the nation with 25 interceptions a season ago. That was four better than next-closest Western Kentucky’s 21 picks.

Ten of those interceptions are on the way out with the departures of Belton, Hankins and Koerner. Asking Iowa to come away with 25 interceptions again is unrealistic, but the Hawkeyes should still be good at taking the football away.

4 defensive touchdowns, tied-No. 7 nationally

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Iowa returned three of those 25 interceptions for touchdowns. The Hawkeyes added a fumble return for a touchdown as well. If your defense matched Georgia in a category last season, chances are really good things were happening.

Turnover margin: + 0.79, No. 11 nationally

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to the 25 interceptions and five fumble recoveries Iowa forced in 2021, the Hawkeyes finished No. 11 nationally in turnover margin. Offensively, Iowa threw 11 interceptions and lost eight fumbles.

143 total tackles

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Campbell led the nation in total tackles last season with 143. The 6-foot-5, 243 pound senior is back and ready to wreak havoc on opposing offenses alongside Seth Benson who also tallied triple-digit total tackles.

8.5 tackles for loss

Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Iowa is replacing Zach VanValkenburg who led the team with 15 tackles for loss in 2021. No biggie. Defensive line is one of the Hawkeyes’ strengths. Redshirt sophomore Lukas Van Ness is primed for stardom. He finished with the second-most tackles for loss last season with 8.5 and tied for the team-high alongside Joe Evans with seven sacks as well.

1,880 passing yards

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

It feels like it’s probably going to be Spencer Petras back under center in 2022. Keep in mind, these numbers dipped a bit as Petras dealt with a shoulder injury at the end of last season that cost him several starts. Still, 1,880 passing yards has nowhere to go but up for whoever Iowa’s starting quarterback is in 2022.

10 passing touchdowns

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another offensive number that speaks for itself. Heck, Petras would probably tell you himself that he wants to and can improve upon his 10 passing touchdowns against nine interceptions in 2021.

670 receiving yards

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

We can’t run down this entire list and not have some offensive love mixed in there. Iowa returns a star at tight end in Sam LaPorta. The 6-foot-4, 249 pound senior tight end led the Hawkeyes in receiving last season with his 670 yards. He’s a matchup nightmare for opponents and the latest in line of a string of standout tight ends for Iowa.

25.3 yards per kickoff return, No. 17 nationally

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans have expressed concerns over the loss of Charlie Jones to Purdue in the return game. That makes sense. Jones earned the nod as the 2021 Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year after helping Iowa to the nation’s No. 17 kick return unit. While saying that Iowa won’t skip a beat in the special teams department would be unfair to Jones’ talent and contributions, something tells me Iowa invests too much time and focus on the third phase for the Hawkeyes to take the type of hit here that others are expecting.

57 penalties, No. 11 nationally

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen, Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A staple of a well-coached, disciplined football team. Iowa incurred just 57 penalties last season, good for a tie for 11th place nationally in that department. That per game ranking actually looks even better for Iowa. The Hawkeyes ranked No. 4 nationally with 4.07 penalties per game and No. 5 nationally with 36.07 penalty yards per game.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1