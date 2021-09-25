#22 Fresno State begins conference play with 38-30 win over UNLV
In their first week being ranked this season, the Fresno State Bulldogs opened conference play with a 38-30 win over UNLV.
How can any high school player stop prized recruit Arch Manning? They can't.
A new trade proposal has the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to
Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman says he’s ready to play, physically and mentally, and that he wants to get another chance in the NFL. Sherman, was charged with five misdemeanors including DUI and trespassing with a domestic violence element after a July incident involving his wife’s family. But he told Doug Farrar of USA Today [more]
Andrew Wiggins won't be able to play in Warriors home games in San Francisco after the NBA denied his request for a religious exemption.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Deshaun Watson. Even with 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and 10 criminal complaints, Ross wants Watson. (And Ross is not happy, we’re told, that word has trickled out regarding his desire to land Watson.) Ross and his team haven’t pulled the trigger on the trade not because of the [more]
Emma Raducanu has split from her coach, less than two weeks after winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier.
The signing of Avery Bradley on Friday gives the Warriors three viable options for the role of backup point guard.
Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has been suspended since December 2019 for violation of league drug policies, is being reinstated in the NFL.
Shams Charania: Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's the buzz on Twitter? Shams Charania @ ShamsCharania Free agent Avery Bradley has ...
Those expecting to see the Americans’ two heavyweight partnerships all weekend were probably surprised by captain Steve Stricker’s fourballs lineup.
Ball-blasting Bryson DeChambeau's incredible 417-yard monster shortcut drive to set up a pivotal eagle on Friday quickly became the talk of the opening day of the Ryder Cup.
The Warriors and Isaiah Thomas were reportedly unable to come to a deal
Phil Perry explains why Julian Edelman's advice for Mac Jones on Thursday was perfect for the Patriots' rookie quarterback, writes our Phil Perry.
Jamie Collins could be on the move, and these six teams could be one of them.
Sam Darnold was cast aside by the New York Jets in the offseason. Now with the Carolina Panthers, he's playing like a brand new man.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel explained what Rajon Rondo's role will look like next season.
Hosts lead 6-2 after stellar display at Whistling StraitsRory McIlroy to sit out Ryder Cup session in career firstUSA’s margin after day one is its best in continental era Rory McIlroy, who made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010 and has featured in 26 matches in succession, was the notable absentee as Pádraig Harrington named his European pairings for day two’s foursomes. Photograph: Mark Black/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Two defeats in as many Friday outings were sufficient to see Rory McIlroy left out of a
The Cleveland Indians are about to become history. On Monday, one of the American League's charter members will play its final home game of 2021, and also its last at Progressive Field as the Indians, the team’s name since 1915, when “Shoeless” Joe Jackson was the starting right fielder on opening day. Much more than the makeup of a rainout against the Kansas City Royals, the home finale will signify the end of one era and beginning of a new chapter for the team, which will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season.
After the first shot landed in a less than ideal spot, Jordan Spieth was facing an impossible chip. Somehow, someway, he was able to stick it on the green.