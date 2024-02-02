All-22 film room: See the versatility of the Ryan Grubb offense coming to Alabama football
All-22 film room: See the versatility of the Ryan Grubb offense coming from Washington to Alabama football
All-22 film room: See the versatility of the Ryan Grubb offense coming from Washington to Alabama football
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
The most important month of NFL football is somehow often overlooked when it comes to fantasy conversations for the following season. Not on this pod, not anymore. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide the biggest fantasy lessons we can learn from this postseason and take into the 2024 season.
Davis and James were both scratches for the showdown with the rival Celtics.
Barkley didn't mince words with people who think Taylor Swift is ruining football.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus checks in with some key rookies as we head toward the NBA All-Star break and the trade deadline.
A loaded crop of candidates are in place for next year, which should have plenty of individuals looking over their shoulders throughout the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don breaks down players and strategies he plans to stay away from in fantasy football drafts next season.
Cloud has spent her entire eight-year WNBA career with the Washington Mystics.
The Wolfpack have plenty of strengths, but depth could be a pitfall when postseason pressure cranks up.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to give their takeaways on all the latest coaching news around the NFL. Fitz and Charles start off with the news that the Seattle Seahawks have hired Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach. Charles breaks down the hire and Macdonald's meteoric rise under Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh. The duo also discuss what Macdonald will choose to do at the quarterback position with an important deadline approaching for Geno Smith's contract. The Macdonald hire leaves the Washington Commanders as the last team without a head coach, and Fitz and Charles look at who's left on Washington's list and some potential sleeper names. Charles thinks Dan Quinn might be the best fit remaining, while Fitz still likes the idea of bringing in Bill Belichick. The duo move on to the latest coordinator news, as Charles breaks down the power dynamic between head coach and GM when putting together a staff and how it may be affecting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles have their two coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, as they opt for big names to fix last year's woes. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Arthur Smith, who was a fantastic OC in Tennessee before flaming out in Atlanta. Both hosts wonder if a Ryan Tannehill addition could be coming in Pittsburgh.
The Packers are going outside the box with their new defensive coordinator.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote today’s episode to Tennessee’s lawsuit against the NCAA after reports that the University of Tennessee is under investigation for NIL violations.
Kelce was not in the mood for a little pregame fun with the Ravens' kicker.
The league is moving forward after reaching an agreement with its players union.
Brady is set to take over for Olsen as Fox's lead NFL analyst next season.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
One of the NFL's brightest offensive minds is staying in Detroit.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.