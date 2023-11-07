All-22 film room: See Alabama LB Dallas Turner's hit on LSU QB from the camera angle CBS didn't show

Alabama's 42-28 win over LSU Saturday was full of big plays, but none more talked about than Crimson Tide LB Dallas Turner's hit on LSU's Jayden Daniels that put the Tigers' star quarterback out of the game with 13 minutes remaining. Below, see Turner's hit and three other plays from the game with the highly insightful All-22 camera angle.

Alabama LB Dallas Turner's controversial hit on LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Time: 13:01 remaining, 4th quarter

Down and distance: First and 10 from the LSU 25-yard line.

The play: With Alabama ahead by two touchdowns and LSU looking to strike quickly with a deep pass down the left sideline, Crimson Tide pass rusher Dallas Turner makes an inside move and gets to Daniels just after the pass is thrown. Turner was flagged for roughing the passer on the play, but not targeting. It appeared Turner's helmet made contact with the bottom of Daniels' facemask, and according to LSU coach Brian Kelly, video officials reviewed the play without a targeting call. Daniels was unable to return due to concussion protocol.

Terrion Arnold splits two blockers to make a play on Malik Nabers

Time: 14:06 remaining, 3rd quarter

Down and distance: First and 10 from the LSU 46-yard line.

The play: Alabama CB Terrion Arnold played one of his best games of the season against the Tigers. Below, on a quick screen pass to WR Malik Nabers, see Arnold's quick recognition of the pass as he splits two blockers to make the play.

Alabama fakes the tush push, but will they do it again?

Time: 10:18 remaining, 3rd quarter

Down and distance: Third and 1 from the Alabama 39-yard line.

The play: With a critical third-down conversion at stake in a short-yardage situation, Alabama lines up in the tush push formation. But instead of running Jalen Milroe on the quarterback sneak, the Crimson Tide surprises LSU with a handoff that goes around the right edge. Alabama's formation on the play wasn't quite normal for a tush push play, however. See the difference below, as well as a fine block by TE C.J. Dippre that sprung Jam Miller for a 10-yard gain.

Subtle pump fake by Jalen Milroe puts LSU defender out of position

Time: 11:08 remaining, 3rd quarter

Down and distance: First and 10 from the Alabama 30-yard line.

The play: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe used the pump fake to free himself up for extra rushing yards throughout the Crimson Tide's win over LSU. On this play, a very subtle fake is just enough to get LSU DE Ovie Oghoufo out of position and give Milroe a running lane.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Video: See Turner hit on LSU QB from the All-22 angle CBS didn't show